Gold Prices Surge as US Shutdown Halts Economic Data

Key Takeaways

A weak dollar and inflation concerns have fueled a rally in the gold market.

The spot gold price jumped 1.47% on Monday.

An ongoing government shutdown adds to uncertainty about the health of the U.S. economy.

Amid an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, investors have flocked to gold as a hedge against currency debasement.

Uncertainty around U.S. economic data and fears of a wider political crisis have helped propel the most significant gold rally in decades, pumping year-to-date gains in the XAU-USD market above 45%.

Markets Respond to Government Shutdown

While the dollar has remained relatively stable since Senators forced a government shutdown on Friday, the rush to hedge assets reflects a general atmosphere of uncertainty.

Gold and Bitcoin, which are both seen as a store of value and hedge against inflation, have both climbed in response to the shutdown. In the past 24 hours, the spot gold price increased 1.47%, while BTC rose 0.51%.

Gold Outperforms Bitcoin in 2025

Although both assets have seen significant price increases, Gold has outperformed Bitcoin in 2025.

Priced in dollars, XAU has climbed 49.4% since the start of the year and BTC has gained 32.7%.

Following the latest rally, the gold market is on track for its best year since 1979, when the asset surged 120%, fueled by runaway inflation and a weak dollar.

Similar challenges frame the current investment environment.

The U.S dollar index, which prices the greenback relative to a basket of foreign currencies, is down 9.27% since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, economists are concerned that tariffs on imported goods introduced earlier this year could fuel a surge in inflation.

Data Blackout Fuels Uncertainty

According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the headline inflation rate remains below 3%. Analysts are monitoring the numbers closely for signs of stress.

For example, Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Sløk recently warned of a looming “inflation mountain” as the impact of tariffs and immigration restrictions start to pile up.

Already, data for the six months to August showed significant price rises in goods such as audio equipment and coffee, which jumped 14% and 13% respectively.

The BLS is next scheduled to release inflation data on Oct. 15, but the ongoing government shutdown may delay its publication.

Other important economic metrics at risk of delay include the Labor Department’s unemployment benefits data, a key indicator of labor market health, originally scheduled for release on Wednesday, Oct. 8.