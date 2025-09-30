Europe’s Largest DAT BTCS Targets $100M Series G To Break Out of MicroStrategy Model

Key Takeaways
Europe’s largest publicly listed digital asset treasury company is doubling down on its conviction that treasuries must evolve.
Warsaw-based BTCS S.A. announced plans to raise $100 million in a Series G funding round, just weeks after completing its Series F, as it seeks to redefine how institutions manage crypto balance sheets.
While companies like MicroStrategy (now Strategy) have built their brand around buying and holding Bitcoin, BTCS takes a different approach.
The firm runs validator nodes, offers staking-as-a-service, and allocates treasury assets into multiple blockchains to generate yields.
“This next phase builds on the momentum of our Series F and underscores our conviction that the future of digital asset treasuries lies in productive deployment, not passive storage,” said Marlena Lipińska, CEO of BTCS S.A.
The $100 million raise will be allocated with 60% to Bitcoin (BTC), 30% to ZIGChain (ZIG), and 10% to Core (CORE).
By doing so, BTCS aims to mitigate overreliance on Bitcoin’s price fluctuations while generating native yields from staking and validator operations.
Board member Abdul Rafay Gadit, who also co-founded ZIGChain, said the strategy reflects an industry-wide realization that passive treasuries are unsustainable in volatile markets.
“Unlike passive holdings, validators and staking rewards create recurring revenue streams while directly strengthening the networks,” he explained.
This model enables BTCS to earn yield without leveraging Bitcoin, instead generating returns through ZIGChain and CORE DAO while still maintaining exposure to BTC as a reserve asset.
By focusing on validator operations, staking, and DeFi activity, BTCS positions itself as more than just a treasury holder—it is building an ecosystem of revenue-generating assets.
This allows flexibility in reallocating funds depending on market conditions, a key advantage in an industry known for extreme cycles.
As the global debate intensifies over whether crypto treasuries should be passive reserves or active portfolios, BTCS is betting on the latter.
If successful, it could become a model for listed companies worldwide looking to marry blockchain participation with shareholder returns.