BitMine’s Tom Lee Claims AI Robots Are Coming for Jobs, Crypto Will House Them

BitMine Chief Executive Tom Lee said the world is heading toward an era where AI and robots will fill a growing shortage of human labor, and that crypto systems could become the backbone of how the economy operates.
Lee, speaking in an interview with Anthony Pompliano , said global labor markets have faced a developing shortage of prime-age workers since 2018.
“AI and robotics are coming at a time when we need to supply missing labor,” he said, adding that such technologies will “unlock a huge amount” of productivity when paired with blockchain verification systems.
Drawing parallels with his experience as a former wireless industry analyst, Lee said the current wave of AI investment reminds him of the early days of mobile technology, when multiple sectors boomed and crashed together.
Lee said that nascent technology used to move in the same cycle but believes that experimentation is healthy.
The BitMine CEO said the combination of AI, robotics, and blockchain could unleash major new economic potential.
“I think there’s a huge amount that gets unlocked with agentic robots coupled with super intelligence, and it is powered or verified on the blockchain,” he said.
Adding: “AI and robots are really increasing the use case for crypto.”
The use of crypto systems, Lee noted, would allow machine-to-machine transactions, instant micropayments, and immutable records.
Lee warned that as automation replaces human labor, governments will need new ways to fund themselves.
“People don’t have wage income, and $2.8 trillion of U.S. government revenues come from people paying taxes,” he said.
Adding: “We’ll have to start taxing robotic activities.”
He predicted a system of “micropayments” similar to value-added taxes (VAT), in which robots are charged small levies for each productive task, such as moving a box or completing a transaction.
Lee estimated that taxing robot-driven activity in a $30 trillion economy could generate around $1 trillion in government revenue.
He argued that blockchain rails are uniquely suited for such systems because they can handle high-frequency transactions with precision.
“Crypto is better because Tether is 12 digits, whereas the dollar only goes to cents,” he said.
“We might be taxing everything at 0.001 cents per action, but that’s enough to replace hundreds of billions in lost income tax,” he added.
Lee rejected claims that AI stocks are caught in a speculative bubble, arguing that valuations remain grounded compared to past technology booms.
“I mean if we’re measuring bubbles based on like risk reward, we’re pretty far from it,” Lee said.
“In 1998, September, which is similar to today because the Fed was on pause and then they started cutting again — Cisco, which was the biggest company at the time, was trading at 56 times forward PE. Eighteen months later, it got to 210 times,” he explained.
Then, Lee said, Cisco made a commodity router that had “many competitors.”
“Nvidia today is the singular most scarce company in AI,” he said. “They make a chip that everyone who is building a premier model needs.”
Lee said Nvidia’s valuation remains modest compared with major consumer companies, noting that at 27 times forward earnings, the AI chipmaker trades at a lower multiple than Costco or Walmart.
“… So Nvidia is still cheaper than a membership club company. So I’d say that’s why we’re pretty far from a bubble,” he said.
Lee added that while critics see excessive enthusiasm in AI, the fundamentals show growing corporate adoption.
“In the AI world, companies, enterprises that are spending, are starting to see payoff on the AI spend, which means spending is picking up. I actually think AI spending is accelerating,” he said.
He argued that investors’ caution itself was evidence that markets had not overheated. “It always is funny to me how people are yelling bubble,” Lee said.
Adding: “But the more people who yell bubble seems like the less likely we’re in one.”