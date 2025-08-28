Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Snaps Over $15M More Shares in Bitmine as Investors Flock to ETH

Key Takeaways

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased $15.6 million worth of BitMine shares across three ETFs.

ARK has been shedding holdings in other crypto-related companies.

BitMine has now accumulated over $7.5 billion in Ethereum and treasury assets, aiming to control 5% of ETH’s total supply.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has purchased a further $15.6 million of shares in Bitmine, as the famed investor continues to double down on chasing Ethereum (ETH).

BitMine, the largest corporate holder of ETH, has intensified its commitment to the asset as it continues on its mission to accumulate 5% of its supply.

Wood Buys More BitMine Shares

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, the investment firm bought over 300,000 shares across its three funds.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 227,569 shares.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) purchased 70,991 shares.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) bought 40,553 shares.

Wood’s investment company began buying up shares in BitMine in July, following the firm’s launch of its Ethereum treasury strategy.

On July 28, ARK acquired an additional $22.8 million worth of shares in the firm, after purchasing $182 million just one week prior.

Alongside the acquisitions, the three flagship ETFs have also been selling off several crypto-related holdings, including 186,417 shares of Block.

The investment firm additionally previously sold $12.7 million worth of Robinhood Markets shares, as well as 18,204 shares of Coinbase Global.

BitMine Doubles Down on ETH

BitMine has intensified its commitment to Ethereum with the launch of a new video series hosted by its Chairman, Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Under Lee’s leadership, BitMine has so far acquired 1,713,899 tokens, worth roughly $7.9 billion.

BitMine believes that “scarcity creates alchemy,” asserting that accumulating 5% of Ethereum’s supply will help establish it as a global leader.

“That is the alchemy of 5% of ETH,” Lee said in the video .

In addition to increasing its ETH holdings, BitMine stated that it aims to become fully validated and located within the U.S.

It also expressed its desire to become an active participant in the Ethereum network, collaborating with groups like Pudgy Penguins or the Ethereum Foundation.

Lee added that the firm is exploring investments in companies that support the Ethereum ecosystem, though its primary focus remains acquiring 5% of the network.

BitMine Shares Slide

Despite Wood’s bold investments and further ETH accumulation, BitMine shares dropped by down nearly 8% on Wednesday.

This decline follows BitMine’s meteoric rise on July 3, when the stock surged by 3,000% following its aggressive ETH acquisition strategy.

Other companies have been pursuing Ethereum treasury strategies, although have remained far behind BitMine’s lead.

SharpLink Gaming, led by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, has accumulated approximately 800,000 ETH, worth about $3.6 billion.

The firm added a further 56,533 ETH to its holdings in the past week, bought at an average price of $4,462 per ETH.