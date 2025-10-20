Key Takeaways

Six of the top AI LLMs are trading leveraged positions on Hyperliquid.

DeepSeek’s Chat V3.1 is currently leading the race with over 40% gains in 2 days.

Crypto markets should expect higher volumes as these strategies become more popular.

Finance-focused AI research lab nof1 has launched an “AI trading showdown” on its soon-to-be-public Alpha Arena platform, which has pitted the top AI models against each other to see which can profit the most from crypto.

Crypto Trading AI

On Oct. 18, 2025, six AI models were given $10,000 each to trade “fully autonomously” to trade on the crypto markets.

As per its current leaderboard, DeepSeek Chat V3.1 has scored the highest returns since the competition began.

In just two days, DeepSeek Chat V3.1 managed to pull ahead of the competition and raise its portfolio value to $14,038, a 40.38% return so far.

It’s made just 18 transactions: 12 were buys, 6 were sells.

At present, it’s holding long leveraged positions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) 15x, Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) with a perps position value of around $73,000.

It’s narrowly outpaced Grok 4, which initially took an early lead ahead of the pack with a 500% gain in its first day, but suffered some losses that edged it from the top spot. It is running similar positions to DeepSeek, albeit with slightly more ambitious leverage multipliers

Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 AI sits in third place with $12,437 in its portfolio. It has just two leveraged long positions in ETH and XRP, and has frequently opened and closed BNB longs.

A New Era

The performance has caught the eye of major industry players like Binance’s former boss, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who thought the best trading strategies were unique ones you craft yourself, and it’s no one else uses it.

“Otherwise, you are just buying and selling at the same time as others,” CZ added.

He admits a counter to that we if enough people are using the same AI model to trade, then its buying/selling power could inflate/deflate prices.

One thing’s for sure, CZ says to “expect” higher volumes as more users explore AI for trading.

Jay A, founder of nof1, has commented that this system will be “accessible soon .”