3 min read

Bitcoin and Crypto Investments End 15-Week Inflow Streak

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and crypto investment products cool off.

Is the bull run over? | Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Bitcoin ETFs hold $146.48 billion in total net assets, representing 6.46% of BTC’s market cap.
  • ETH is trading down 8.4% in the past 7 days at around $3,560.
  • Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform BTC.

Crypto investment products have recorded their first week of net outflows since mid-April as investors move cautiously amid market highs and macroeconomic conditions.

That said, investors could begin to pile into crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) once the market has finally corrected and cooled off from its heightened activity.

Digital Asset Flows

After a 15-week-long inflow streak that saw tens of billions of dollars pumped into crypto investment products, markets have finally decided to pull back, resulting in $223 million in outflows.

The latest CoinShares report notes that hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and “stronger-than-expected” economic data from the U.S. have fueled the sell-off.

It’s also worth noting that inflow streak saw $12.2 billion in net inflows over the past 30 days, which is around half of all inflows for 2025 so far.

And with major tokens also performing well on the market, investors are likely scooping profits.

According to the latest report, Bitcoin (BTC) products saw the largest losses, amounting to $404 million. Despite this, year-to-date (YTD) inflows remain sturdy at around $20 billion.

On the other side, Ethereum’s performance has been incredible, with ETH product inflows totaling $133 million in its 15th week of inflows.

Ripple (XRP) tallied $31.2 million in net inflows, as did Solana (SOL) with $8.8 million, and Sei (SEI) with $5.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) and Sui (SUI) posted minor outflows of $1.2 million and $800,000, respectively.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs ended last week with $152.26 million in daily net outflows, ending a 20-day inflow streak that saw ETH funds garner billions in net inflows.

Ethereum ETF daily flows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

These outflows almost wiped out the entirety of that week’s gains, which were modest at best.

Thankfully, ETH ETFs’ weekly inflows have been in the green for 12 consecutive weeks now, pulling in just over $2.9 billion.

Ethereum ETFs now command $20.11 billion in total net assets, representing 4.7% of ETH’s market cap.

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
