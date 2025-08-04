Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Strategy’s Record Q2 Earnings Can’t Rescue MSTR from 12% Slide
News
3 min read

Strategy’s Record Q2 Earnings Can’t Rescue MSTR from 12% Slide

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Michael Saylor.

MicroStrategy has seen its stock slide 12% over the past five days. | Credit: Marco Bello/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Strategy reported record-breaking financial results for Q2, including $10.02 billion in net income, $114.5 million in revenue.
  • Despite these impressive earnings, Strategy’s stock has dropped over 12% in just five days.
  • The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy continues to be a defining feature of its operations.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy has seen its stock slide 12% over the past five days, despite recently reporting record-breaking Q2 earnings.

The leading Bitcoin treasury reported record net income and revenue, beating initial analyst projections.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Strategy Reports Record Earnings

On Thursday, July 31, Strategy announced it had achieved $10.02 billion in net income.

The firm also generated $114.5 million in revenue, with GAAP operating income rising to $14 billion—an astounding 7,106.4% year-over-year increase.

Strategy further reported diluted earnings per share of $32.60.

These earnings were significantly bolstered by the company’s Bitcoin strategy. The firm currently holds 628,791 BTC, valued at $46.07 billion.

Stock Plummets

Despite the record earnings, Strategy’s stock has fallen over 12% in the past five days as of the time of reporting.

Strategy stock has fallen 12% | Google Finance
Strategy stock has fallen 12% | Google Finance

On Monday, August 4, MSTR was priced at $366.63, down 12.07% from $416.70 on July 30.

According to FX Leaders, the stock is now trading below its 200-week simple moving average.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Gains

Phong Le, Strategy President and CEO, stated that the firm’s capital raising activities have led to a 25% year-to-date increase in Bitcoin per share.

“… as a result we are raising our full year BTC Yield and BTC $ Gain KPI targets to 30% and $20 billion, respectively.”

“These achievements underscore the scale of our Bitcoin treasury strategy and the strength of our capital markets platform,” he added.

On July 29, the company purchased an additional 21,021 Bitcoin at an average price of $117,256 each.

Since initiating its Bitcoin treasury strategy in 2020, MicroStrategy has acquired Bitcoin worth approximately $46.08 billion, with an average purchase price of $73,277 per BTC.

Strategy IPO

The company recently raised $2.5 billion by selling 28 million shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRC) at $90 per share.

In a press release, the company stated the sale generated $2.521 billion in gross proceeds, which it claims is the largest U.S. IPO completed in 2025.

It also marks “the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering in the U.S. since 2009,” the firm said.

Strategy described it as “the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin Treasury Company to pay monthly dividends.”

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Strategy has announced that it has purchased approximately 628,791 bitcoins,
    Crypto
    Jul 30, 2025 | 9:59 AM UTC5 days ago

    Strategy Averages $73K per BTC Across $46B Holdings After Latest Buy

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Michael Saylor.
    Business
    July 22, 2025 2:17 PM

    Strategy Files To Offer 5M Shares of STRC Stock

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Michael Saylor's firm stacks more Bitcoin.
    Crypto
    July 14, 2025 3:12 PM

    Michael Saylor’s Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation Spree as BTC Smashes Record Highs

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue