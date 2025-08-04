Strategy’s Record Q2 Earnings Can’t Rescue MSTR from 12% Slide

Key Takeaways

Strategy reported record-breaking financial results for Q2, including $10.02 billion in net income, $114.5 million in revenue.

Despite these impressive earnings, Strategy’s stock has dropped over 12% in just five days.

The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy continues to be a defining feature of its operations.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy has seen its stock slide 12% over the past five days, despite recently reporting record-breaking Q2 earnings.

The leading Bitcoin treasury reported record net income and revenue, beating initial analyst projections.

Strategy Reports Record Earnings

On Thursday, July 31, Strategy announced it had achieved $10.02 billion in net income.

The firm also generated $114.5 million in revenue, with GAAP operating income rising to $14 billion—an astounding 7,106.4% year-over-year increase.

Strategy further reported diluted earnings per share of $32.60.

These earnings were significantly bolstered by the company’s Bitcoin strategy. The firm currently holds 628,791 BTC, valued at $46.07 billion.

Stock Plummets

Despite the record earnings, Strategy’s stock has fallen over 12% in the past five days as of the time of reporting.

Strategy stock has fallen 12% | Google Finance

On Monday, August 4, MSTR was priced at $366.63, down 12.07% from $416.70 on July 30.

According to FX Leaders, the stock is now trading below its 200-week simple moving average.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Gains

Phong Le, Strategy President and CEO, stated that the firm’s capital raising activities have led to a 25% year-to-date increase in Bitcoin per share.

“… as a result we are raising our full year BTC Yield and BTC $ Gain KPI targets to 30% and $20 billion, respectively.” “These achievements underscore the scale of our Bitcoin treasury strategy and the strength of our capital markets platform,” he added.

On July 29, the company purchased an additional 21,021 Bitcoin at an average price of $117,256 each.

Since initiating its Bitcoin treasury strategy in 2020, MicroStrategy has acquired Bitcoin worth approximately $46.08 billion, with an average purchase price of $73,277 per BTC.

Strategy IPO

The company recently raised $2.5 billion by selling 28 million shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRC) at $90 per share.

In a press release, the company stated the sale generated $2.521 billion in gross proceeds, which it claims is the largest U.S. IPO completed in 2025.

It also marks “the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering in the U.S. since 2009,” the firm said.

Strategy described it as “the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin Treasury Company to pay monthly dividends.”