Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / AMINA Obtains Approval Under MiCA as Europe’s Crypto Sector Heats Up
News
3 min read

AMINA Obtains Approval Under MiCA as Europe’s Crypto Sector Heats Up

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
AMINA gains MiCa approval.

Europe's crypto scene is heating up. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • AMINA Bank has obtained MiCA approval to offer crypto services for its professional clients.
  • MiCA-compliant crypto exchanges are expected to record over $2.3 trillion in trading volumes this year.
  • Europe’s crypto firms have until July 2026 to gain MiCA licenses.

A multi-national digital assets bank has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations to expand its crypto offerings in Austria.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

More Crypto

As per a press release shared with CCN, Swiss-regulated digital assets bank AMINA has gained approval from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) to operate as a Crypto-Asset Service provider (CASP) under the EU’s MiCA regulations.

The bank now has the green light to launch crypto services to “professional investors” in Austria and scale those services across Europe.

More specifically, the CASP license allows them to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services.

The bank was previously regulated under the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA), through which it had already begun offering crypto services.

Most recently, the bank became the first to directly offer Polygon (POL) staking with “enhanced yields” on its platform.

The news comes hot on the heels of a recent victory for its Hong Kong subsidiary, which secured licenses from its financial watchdog to offer crypto services and manage digital assets.

Upcoming Changes

The EU’s sweeping MiCA regulations came into full effect in late December 2024.

Firms now have until July 2026 to obtain MiCA approval in order to continue operations in the region.

So far, dozens of firms have been approved, though many remain pending, and fines for non-compliance are expected to exceed €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion ) this year.

However, the upsides of MiCA are hard to ignore, as trading volumes on MiCA-compliant exchanges are on track to exceed $2.3 trillion, an increase of 40% from 2024.

In addition, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) may be granted U.S. SEC-like oversight over the digital assets market as part of a new draft legislation.

This, it hopes, will increase its competitiveness and increase the region’s appeal for startups and investors.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Bitcoin Crash
    Crypto
    Nov 03, 2025 | 9:17 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Crypto Market Risks Another Crash as Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles At $107,000

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    DeFi protocol Balancer hacked.
    Crypto
    Nov 03, 2025 | 8:57 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Ethereum DeFi Protocol Balancer Loses $70M in Largest-Ever Breach, No Word From Team Yet

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    India could become a crypto superpower.
    Crypto
    Nov 03, 2025 | 8:47 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Binance CEO: India Could Be the Next Crypto Superpower, in High-level Talks With Regulators

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!