AMINA Obtains Approval Under MiCA as Europe’s Crypto Sector Heats Up

A multi-national digital assets bank has secured approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations to expand its crypto offerings in Austria.
As per a press release shared with CCN, Swiss-regulated digital assets bank AMINA has gained approval from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) to operate as a Crypto-Asset Service provider (CASP) under the EU’s MiCA regulations.
The bank now has the green light to launch crypto services to “professional investors” in Austria and scale those services across Europe.
More specifically, the CASP license allows them to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services.
The bank was previously regulated under the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA), through which it had already begun offering crypto services.
Most recently, the bank became the first to directly offer Polygon (POL) staking with “enhanced yields” on its platform.
The news comes hot on the heels of a recent victory for its Hong Kong subsidiary, which secured licenses from its financial watchdog to offer crypto services and manage digital assets.
The EU’s sweeping MiCA regulations came into full effect in late December 2024.
Firms now have until July 2026 to obtain MiCA approval in order to continue operations in the region.
So far, dozens of firms have been approved, though many remain pending, and fines for non-compliance are expected to exceed €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion ) this year.
However, the upsides of MiCA are hard to ignore, as trading volumes on MiCA-compliant exchanges are on track to exceed $2.3 trillion, an increase of 40% from 2024.
In addition, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) may be granted U.S. SEC-like oversight over the digital assets market as part of a new draft legislation.
This, it hopes, will increase its competitiveness and increase the region’s appeal for startups and investors.