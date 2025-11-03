Binance CEO: India Could Be the Next Crypto Superpower, in High-level Talks With Regulators

Key Takeaways
India may still be cautious on crypto, but Binance CEO Richard Teng thinks the country’s potential is impossible to ignore.
In a recent interview with CNBC, Teng said India has all the right ingredients to emerge as the next global crypto superpower—a young, digitally fluent population, world-class fintech infrastructure, and a growing openness toward digital assets.
“India is a very important market…the largest demographics in the world, very tech savvy, very young population. And in every one of these countries, with a very tech-savvy population and a very young demographic, crypto adoption tends to be the fastest compared to others,” Teng said.
Teng pointed to India’s strong digital infrastructure — including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar — which have already enabled seamless financial inclusion for hundreds of millions of people.
He said these developments form the foundation for mainstream crypto integration, where digital currencies and blockchain-based systems could naturally complement India’s fintech ecosystem.
Teng also predicted that India could lead in stablecoins, DeFi, and NFTs, particularly with government initiatives like the National Blockchain Strategy supporting blockchain innovation.
India has consistently ranked among the top countries for crypto adoption, even without a clear regulatory framework.
The government has maintained a cautious stance, imposing heavy taxes while refraining from formal recognition of cryptocurrencies.
Despite that, India’s crypto market continues to thrive.
Global exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and others have kept their focus on the Indian audience, confident that a clearer regulatory regime could unlock one of the world’s most powerful crypto economies.
Recent moves from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) — such as the creation of a preliminary licensing system under the Payments Act — have also raised hopes for more structured oversight.
For years, unclear jurisdiction allowed dozens of offshore exchanges to operate freely, which in turn increased exposure to scams and money-laundering risks.
The FIU’s expanding role could now mark a turning point for India’s approach to crypto regulation.
Binance has been working to reestablish trust and regulatory compliance after past issues with Indian authorities.
Teng confirmed that the company is in “advanced, high-level discussions” with the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the FIU.
The exchange has also launched Binance Academy in Hindi and regional languages to promote crypto literacy and combat fraud.
Binance recently registered as a reporting entity with the FIU-IND and is now compliant with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) — a key requirement for operating in India.
Teng said the company’s goal is to work alongside regulators to establish a balanced and sustainable framework that allows crypto innovation while safeguarding investors.