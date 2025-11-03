Search
3 min read

Binance CEO: India Could Be the Next Crypto Superpower, in High-level Talks With Regulators

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
India could become a crypto superpower.

Binance CEO Richard Teng sees massive potential in India's crypto future. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Binance CEO Richard Teng believes India is poised to become a global crypto leader.
  • Teng cited India’s massive, young, and tech-savvy population as a key driver of adoption.
  • Despite regulatory hurdles, India remains the world’s top crypto adopter for two consecutive years.

India may still be cautious on crypto, but Binance CEO Richard Teng thinks the country’s potential is impossible to ignore.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Teng said India has all the right ingredients to emerge as the next global crypto superpower—a young, digitally fluent population, world-class fintech infrastructure, and a growing openness toward digital assets.

Building on a Digital Foundation

“India is a very important market…the largest demographics in the world, very tech savvy, very young population. And in every one of these countries, with a very tech-savvy population and a very young demographic, crypto adoption tends to be the fastest compared to others,” Teng said.

Teng pointed to India’s strong digital infrastructure — including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar — which have already enabled seamless financial inclusion for hundreds of millions of people.

He said these developments form the foundation for mainstream crypto integration, where digital currencies and blockchain-based systems could naturally complement India’s fintech ecosystem.

Teng also predicted that India could lead in stablecoins, DeFi, and NFTs, particularly with government initiatives like the National Blockchain Strategy supporting blockchain innovation.

India’s Rise Despite Regulatory Challenges

India has consistently ranked among the top countries for crypto adoption, even without a clear regulatory framework.

The government has maintained a cautious stance, imposing heavy taxes while refraining from formal recognition of cryptocurrencies.

Despite that, India’s crypto market continues to thrive.

Global exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and others have kept their focus on the Indian audience, confident that a clearer regulatory regime could unlock one of the world’s most powerful crypto economies.

Recent moves from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) — such as the creation of a preliminary licensing system under the Payments Act — have also raised hopes for more structured oversight.

For years, unclear jurisdiction allowed dozens of offshore exchanges to operate freely, which in turn increased exposure to scams and money-laundering risks.

The FIU’s expanding role could now mark a turning point for India’s approach to crypto regulation.

Binance Reengages With India

Binance has been working to reestablish trust and regulatory compliance after past issues with Indian authorities.

Teng confirmed that the company is in “advanced, high-level discussions” with the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the FIU.

The exchange has also launched Binance Academy in Hindi and regional languages to promote crypto literacy and combat fraud.

Binance recently registered as a reporting entity with the FIU-IND and is now compliant with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) — a key requirement for operating in India.

Teng said the company’s goal is to work alongside regulators to establish a balanced and sustainable framework that allows crypto innovation while safeguarding investors.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    Thank you for your feedback!