Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Binance Scrutinized by French Regulator, MiCA Hopes Hang in the Balance
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Binance Scrutinized by French Regulator, MiCA Hopes Hang in the Balance

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Insha Zia
A man reading papers with a magnifying glass

Binmance's AML compliance has come under scrutiny in France: Credit: Yan Krukau.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • According to Bloomberg, France’s crypto regulator identified compliance concerns during an inspection last year.
  • Compliance shortcomings could hurt Binance’s bid to acquire an EU-wide license.
  • The exchange is running out of time to secure registration under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets regulation.

Binance’s ability to conduct business in the EU hinges on its registration under the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.

Several rivals have already secured the coveted registration, without which the world’s most popular crypto exchange risks falling behind.

To make matters worse, Binance’s risk controls have reportedly come under scrutiny from France’s ACPR, one of the most hawkish among the EU’s designated MiCA regulators.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

ACPR Inspection Flags Binance Compliance Concerns

At present, Binance operates in France under the country’s pre-MiCA crypto framework, which sets out anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.

Registered crypto asset service providers are subject to ACPR inspections.

And during one such inspection last year, the regulator found shortcomings in Binance’s AML controls and was asked to strengthen its compliance, sources cited by Bloomberg said.

While it isn’t clear what the exact issues identified were, the ACPR is known to enforce specific technology standards and minimum staffing requirements.

Failure to rectify compliance failures may lead to sanctions and could damage Binance’s chances of MiCA approval.

Clock Ticking for Binance MiCA Compliance

When MiCA went into effect in December 2024, the ACPR gave firms registered under the old regime 18 months to comply—the maximum transition period allowed under the regulation. While Binance has stated its intention to apply for a MiCA license, as that deadline looms, it still hasn’t revealed which country it hopes to register in.

Potential candidates include Latvia and Malta, which serve as operational hubs for the crypto exchange. However, internal tension between EU regulators may complicate the choice.

Standards Diverge Across the EU

France’s ACPR is among those that have called for MiCA oversight to be centralized with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). This reflects ongoing concerns about regulatory arbitrage, with some national authorities viewed as more lenient toward crypto exchanges.

For example, earlier this year, the ESMA found flaws in the MiCA approval process of Malta’s Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

The island has emerged as a prominent crypto hub in recent years, and it functions as the EU license base for exchanges, including OKX.

Against this backdrop, MiCA passporting may be under threat.

France’s Financial Markets Authority has warned that unless enforcement is standardized across the EU, it may be forced to cease recognizing licenses issued elsewhere.

Ultimately, sidestepping the high bar for compliance set by the ACPR may prove impossible. That means Binance must step up to the plate, or risk losing access to the EU market.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    View over Valletta, Malta
    Crypto
    Oct 11, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC6 days ago

    Malta’s Crypto Scene Threatened by Latest EU Proposal After France Threatened To Block MiCA Passporting

    James Morales
    James Morales
    As DATs tumble in value, Binance’s CZ warns the bubble may be bursting and urges firms to adopt third-party audits to restore trust.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC47 mins ago

    Your Favorite DAT May Not Be Safe, CZ Warns of Need for Third Party Audits As ‘Bubble Bursts’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    a trading screen
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Latest Wave of ETF Filings Target Crypto Yield With Leverage and Staking

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!