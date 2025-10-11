Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Malta’s Crypto Scene Threatened by Latest EU Proposal After France Threatened To Block MiCA Passporting
Regulation & Policy
5 min read

Malta’s Crypto Scene Threatened by Latest EU Proposal After France Threatened To Block MiCA Passporting

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
View over Valletta, Malta

Malta's crypto sector has thrived in recent years. | Credit: SamFoll SF via Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The EU is considering transferring responsibility for crypto regulation to the European Securities and Markets Authority.
  • Under the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, oversight is currently the responsibility of national authorities.
  • The proposal threatens Malta’s thriving crypto scene.

Since the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation entered into force last year, Malta’s Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has approved license applications from some of the biggest crypto exchanges in Europe.

But other countries have accused the MFSA of lax oversight, prompting calls for the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to centralize MiCA regulation. If that happens, it could threaten Malta’s status as the EU’s preeminent crypto hub.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

Malta’s MiCA Enforcement

In 2018, Malta became one of the first countries in the world to introduce a regulatory framework for crypto.

Under the Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Act, crypto exchanges were licensed by the MFSA. Seeking refuge from regulatory uncertainty elsewhere, major firms like Binance and OKX headed to Malta, which soon established a thriving crypto sector, earning the nickname “blockchain island.”

Pre-MiCA, Malta’s VFA license provided an important stamp of legitimacy for EU crypto exchanges. There was no guarantee other countries would accept them, but some form of official recognition was better than none.

With the introduction of an EU-wide regulatory framework, MiCA has largely superseded the VFA regime.

For crypto firms that already held VFA authorization, it made sense to swap the old license for the new EU authorization. Exchanges like OKX and Crypto.com had already registered businesses on the island, and were used to working with the MFSA.

Malta has also attracted newcomers seeking a MiCA license base from which they can passport their services across the EU.

This latest generation of applicants could select any member state as their regulatory anchor, including low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland, so why are they drawn to Malta?

MFSA in the Spotlight

Exchanges setting up shop in Malta cite the MFSA’s years of experience as a crypto regulator, but that’s only half the story.

From the moment it approved its first MiCA licenses, the MFSA gained a reputation for processing applications faster than other supervisory authorities.

In April 2025, the ESMA launched a review of the regulator’s authorization process. It concluded that the MFSA approved at least one license application prematurely, stating that it “should have been more thorough” in its assessment.

Against this backdrop, authorities in France, Italy, and Austria, have called for MiCA regulation to be centralized. Under their proposals, responsibility for oversight would be transferred from national regulators to the ESMA.

In September, France’s financial watchdog, the AMF, went even further. Unless the ESMA steps in to guarantee equal application of MiCA rules across the EU, the AMF  may be forced to cease recognizing licenses issued elsewhere, President Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani warned .

Like its peers in Italy and Austria, the AMF didn’t explicitly mention the MFSA. But given the context, it is clear who their intended target is.

Regulatory Centralization in the EU

As support for centralizing EU crypto regulation grows, ESMA President Verena Ross recently expressed her support for bringing MiCA oversight in-house.

Beyond crypto, plans being drawn up by the European Commission could grant the ESMA responsibility for a range of regulatory functions currently administered at the national level, Ross told the Financial Times.

Proponents of the idea insist centralized supervision is needed to harmonize the EU’s fragmented capital markets. But it would represent a significant shift for the EU, which has traditionally left the enforcement of financial regulations up to member states.

The latest proposals already face opposition from Europe’s financial hubs, which value nimbleness and autonomy, and risk losing a key regulatory edge.

For instance, Luxembourg’s finance minister, Gilles Roth, has argued against concentrating power with the ESMA. “Instead of boosting competitiveness, it will increase burden and also complexity,” he warned recently.

Resistance may also emerge from eurosceptic traditions in countries like the Netherlands, which tend to oppose further EU integration and bristle at the prospect of U.S.-style federalism.

Implications For The European Crypto Sector

For crypto firms, there are arguments on both sides of the debate over who should enforce MiCA.

Without the option to shop around for the most favorable jurisdiction, companies may face longer approval timelines and higher compliance costs. This could be especially damaging for smaller firms with limited resources.

On the other hand, the whole sector loses if the AMF or one of its peers exercises the nuclear option. If just one country refused to acknowledge Maltese licenses, it would undermine MiCA’s central thesis of a single authorization for the entire single market, rendering the framework all but meaningless.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Malta, the smallest country in Europe and a hotbed for digital assets, previously approved OKX and Crypto.com just weeks after MiCA was introduced.
    Crypto
    June 16, 2025 10:30 AM

    Gemini Eyes Malta EU License After OKX, Crypto.com Fast-Tracked

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Interview with Zohair Dehnadi
    Crypto
    July 26, 2025 1:02 PM

    MiCA Is Europe’s Big Crypto Bet — But Is It Enough? Zohair Dehnadi Weighs In

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Crypto
    July 12, 2025 12:02 PM

    Diana Stetiu, MiCA and Financial Regulations Attorney-at-Law: ‘The Era of Build First, Comply Later Is Over’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!