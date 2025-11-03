Ethereum DeFi Protocol Balancer Loses Over $117M in Largest-Ever Breach, Hack Still Ongoing

Key Takeaways
The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Balancer, one of Ethereum’s most established automated market makers (AMMs), suffered a major exploit on November 3, resulting in losses of nearly $116.9 million.
On-chain data shows that multiple Balancer liquidity v2 pools were drained in rapid succession, with the stolen tokens quickly transferred to a newly created wallet controlled by the attacker.
The root cause was a faulty access control check in Balancer V2’s manageUserBalance function, specifically in _validateUserBalanceOp.
This allowed the attacker to:
The vulnerability affected older V2 forks, potentially exposing more than $60 million in downstream protocols.
The attack likely involved flash loans or scripted transactions to amplify drains across chains. Balancer’s team confirmed the issue impacts V2 pools and is investigating, urging users to revoke approvals and avoid interactions.
According to blockchain trackers, the drained assets had reached $116.9 million by the time of writing.
The swift execution of the transfers suggests the attacker had a deep understanding of Balancer’s smart contracts, potentially exploiting a flaw in how the platform handles swaps or manages pool balances.
Balancer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hours after the hack, Balancer’s team acknowledged the exploit and said they are actively monitoring the issue. They also assured the community that they would provide timely updates.
Blockchain analysts have advised users to refrain from interacting with Balancer pools until more information is released, warning that additional vulnerabilities may still be present.
Meanwhile, Balancer’s native token (BAL) dropped over 8% intraday , mirroring investor unease and highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift when transparency is absent in the wake of a major hack.
This is not Balancer’s first encounter with hackers. In fact, the platform has now suffered three major security incidents in five years — an unsettling record for one of DeFi’s longest-running protocols.
The latest $117 million attack dwarfs those previous incidents, making it Balancer’s most severe exploit to date and one of the largest DeFi hacks of 2025.
Security researchers and DeFi auditors are still analyzing the exploit’s technical vector.
Early evidence indicates a smart contract vulnerability that enabled the attacker to manipulate swaps or imbalances across multiple pools — a recurring weakness in complex AMM protocols.
At the time of writing, no funds had been recovered, and the attacker’s wallet remains active on Ethereum.