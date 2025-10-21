Aethir’s $344M GPU DAT Looks To Move Crypto Treasuries From Michael Saylor’s Strategy Model to Something More Sustainable

Key Takeaways

DAT companies hold over $150 billion in combined assets.

Predictive Oncology’s Aethir treasury represents more than 50% of the ATH token’s market cap.

The Aethir DAT serves as an active entity that supports the platform’s infrastructure and business model.

The Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) model was popularized by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin titan, Strategy, which is the largest BTC treasury on Earth with 640,250 BTC worth over $71 billion under its command.

On Oct. 1, 2025, decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure platform Aethir (ATH) and biotech firm Predictive Oncology jointly announced the launch of a $344.4 million Aethir-dedicated DAT.

DATs are criticized as lazy, unsustainable ways for struggling companies to quickly and briefly boost the value of a firm and provide returns to shareholders.

Speaking with CCN, Aethir co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Rydon, explains that Aethir’s DAT is doing things differently.

Earn Crypto with These Top Mining Apps Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Mining Rig Rentals promotions Earn a commission on your referral’s transactions. Coins 6 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Monero

Monero Dogecoin

Dogecoin Ravencoin

Ravencoin Zcash

Zcash Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Dash

Dash Kaspa

Kaspa Firo No result Claim Offer Hashing24 promotions Earn 3-10% on referral purchases Coins Claim Offer Binance Pool promotions Sign up, verify, deposit 100 USDT, get 100 USDT bonus Coins 5 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Litecoin

Litecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Zcash

Zcash Ravencoin

Ravencoin Dash

Dash Nervos Network

Nervos Network Kaspa

Kaspa Conflux Network No result Claim Offer

The Aethir DAT

The DAT trend sees either the creation of new publicly traded companies or the conversion of existing ones into vehicles for acquiring huge sums of crypto.

Often, these moves drive a firm’s share price through the roof and deliver value to shareholders, which is ultimately the purpose of many DATs.

Some theories suggest they serve as cynical exit strategies for shareholders invested in struggling firms with poor revenues and stock performance.

Predictive’s primary focus is on healthcare and medicine, specifically in using AI and machine learning to discover new drugs to treat cancer, as well as predict their effectiveness. Since 2021, the firm has seen steep declines in revenue and increases in net losses.

It’s $344.4 million ATH treasury comprises more than half the token’s entire market cap .

Rydon explains that the criticism is often aimed at the passive DAT, where assets sit idle, and this Aethir DAT will instead serve a key role in the project’s infrastructure.

Revenue generated from Aethir’s rentals will be leveraged to make on-market purchases, reducing ATH’s token supply and tying the DAT’s performance to measurable network use, says Rydon.

“The goal is to make the structure self-reinforcing and economically sustainable rather than speculative, indicative of what more DAT treasuries could look like moving forward.”

Aethir is a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) platform that, in short, provides GPU cloud infrastructure that aggregates idle GPUs globally and rents them out for AI and gaming applications.

“The Aethir DAT was structured to do the opposite. Capital raised through $POAI will be used to buy $ATH on the open market, stake it to activate GPU clusters, and rent that compute to AI companies.”

GPU Revenue Loop

Now is the time for infrastructure-backed assets to take “center stage,” says Rydon.

Pro-crypto policies and regulations have converged with Aethir’s growth, which has “now reached a scale where traditional funding structures and decentralized token models can finally meet.”

This DAT, he adds, comes as institutional capital is seeking transparent exposure to real-world infrastructure, “and compute demand is outpacing supply globally.”

“The $344 million raised (roughly half of Aethir’s market cap when including in-kind contributions) gives the network capacity to fund large-scale GPU clusters worth $50-100 million each.”

This, he says, serves Aethir’s mission to establish a gigantic, accessible, fairly-priced, enterprise-grade compute network at any time, anywhere. It does so by channeling institutional capital into an undersupplied and in-demand infrastructure.

“This treasury will strengthen the network it represents, with the ATH that will be held working as productive capital, staked to power the same infrastructure enterprises rely on. Capital raised through the NASDAQ-traded DAT will be used to buy and stake $ATH on the open market, activating GPU clusters that run real AI workloads.”

It’s a flywheel of capital. Revenues fund more token purchases, tokens remain locked and productive in the network, GPU supply is secured, Aethir’s workload capacity increases, and so on.

“That loop, where a treasury directly powers the ecosystem it represents and continually recycles revenue into token demand, is what will make it sustainable. It converts financial exposure into tangible compute infrastructure, showing how a treasury can actively strengthen the system it represents.”

Rydon believes that over the next few years, this self-reinforcing structure will hopefully inspire other treasuries to follow suit and “evolve into more active participants in the networks they support, creating measurable value that helps scale real-world utility globally.”

Seeking Legitimacy

So, DATs have a lot to prove both as an investment vehicle and a participating Web3 entity.

The next phase for the industry, Rydon explains, is “about earning legitimacy through integration.”

In short, this means connecting blockchain-based assets with traditional finance and compliance systems “for accounting, standardized reporting, and verifiable links between digital and physical output.”

Aethir’s model demonstrates how to generate auditable revenue data through compute rentals and on-market buybacks, he says, which shows how digital assets can be linked to real-world income streams.

“We already have the technology to measure performance on-chain; the missing piece is formatting that data so regulators, auditors, and investors can easily read and understand it.”

Once those things align, this digital/traditional asset divide will fade. Rydon posits this will make transparency the deciding factor who which firms can scale.

Long-Term Health

At present, Aethir is focused on expanding its compute capacity and “deepening GPU access to startups and enterprise innovators,” says Rydon.

Capital flows from the treasury will support this effort, as they’ll be channeled directly into network growth, he adds.

This includes onboarding new GPU providers as well as compute rentals to enterprise AI clients.

“Revenue from those deployments will fund additional on-market token purchases and staking, creating a feedback loop between network usage and treasury performance.”

Rydon states that the tokens held will remain in use as opposed to being resold, reducing supply and bolstering long-term network health.

“Over time,” he concludes, other DATs can look to that structure as a blueprint for companies facing similar resource bottlenecks, and use tokenized assets to “coordinate global infrastructure efficiently, transparently, and at scale.”