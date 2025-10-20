Crypto ETPs: How UK Investors Can Access Listed Crypto Exposure via the London Stock Exchange 

Following a recent rule change, a suite of retail-friendly exchange-traded products (ETPs) with crypto exposure hit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Monday, Oct. 20.
For the first time since 2021, retail investors in the country can access a range of ETPs with exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Prior to Oct. 8, crypto ETPs listed in the U.K. were only available to qualified investors, placing them out of reach for the average person.
Crypto ETPs from WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise were previously listed on a limited subsection of the LSE for financial professionals.
On Monday, however, the three asset managers made these products available on LSE’s main market, where retail investors can access them via their chosen brokerage platform.
WisdomTree’s offering includes one vehicle for Bitcoin and one for Ethereum. 21Shares and Bitwise offer exposure to the same two assets, but have a more diversified offering with distinct products for short- and long-term investors.
Finally, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP (IB1T) also made its London debut on Monday, marking the asset manager’s first foray into the U.K. market for crypto investment products.
To mark the arrival of retail crypto ETPs in the U.K., several asset managers have slashed fees.
BlackRock and WisdomTree are both running promotions until the end of the year. Bitwise will maintain reduced fees on its Core Bitcoin ETP through the first quarter of 2026, while fees on its flagship Ethereum product are suspended “until further notice.”
|Exchange-Traded Product
|Ticker
|Fees
|Bitwise Core Bitcoin
|BTC1
|0.05% until 31 March 2026, then 0.1%
|Bitwise Physical Bitcoin
|BTCE
|2.00%
|Bitwise Ethereum Staking
|ET32
|0.00% “until further notice,” then 0.65%
|Bitwise Pysical Ethereum
|ZETH
|1.49%
|21Shares Bitcoin
|ABTC
|1.49%
|21Shares Bitcoin Core
|CBTC
|0.1%
|21Shares Ethereum Staking
|AETH
|1.49%
|21Shares Ethereum Core Staking
|CETH
|0.1%
|WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin
|BTCW
|0.15% until 31 Dec 2025, then 0.25%
|WisdomTree Physical Ethereum
|ETHW
|0.35%
|iShares Bitcoin
|IB1T
|0.15% until 31 Dec 2025, then 0.25%