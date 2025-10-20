Crypto ETPs: How UK Investors Can Access Listed Crypto Exposure via the London Stock Exchange 

Key Takeaways

Retail crypto ETPs hit the London Stock Exchange on Monday, Oct. 20.

Asset managers catering to the U.K. market include WisdomTree, 21Shares, Bitwise, and BlackRock.

As 11 ETPs make their retail debut in London, providers hope to attract investors with reduced fees.

Following a recent rule change, a suite of retail-friendly exchange-traded products (ETPs) with crypto exposure hit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Monday, Oct. 20.

For the first time since 2021, retail investors in the country can access a range of ETPs with exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Which Asset Managers Have Listed Crypto ETPs on LSE?

Prior to Oct. 8, crypto ETPs listed in the U.K. were only available to qualified investors, placing them out of reach for the average person.

Crypto ETPs from WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise were previously listed on a limited subsection of the LSE for financial professionals.

On Monday, however, the three asset managers made these products available on LSE’s main market, where retail investors can access them via their chosen brokerage platform.

WisdomTree’s offering includes one vehicle for Bitcoin and one for Ethereum. 21Shares and Bitwise offer exposure to the same two assets, but have a more diversified offering with distinct products for short- and long-term investors.

Finally, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP (IB1T) also made its London debut on Monday, marking the asset manager’s first foray into the U.K. market for crypto investment products.

Asset Managers Compete on Fees

To mark the arrival of retail crypto ETPs in the U.K., several asset managers have slashed fees.

BlackRock and WisdomTree are both running promotions until the end of the year. Bitwise will maintain reduced fees on its Core Bitcoin ETP through the first quarter of 2026, while fees on its flagship Ethereum product are suspended “until further notice.”

Full List of Crypto ETPs Available in the U.K.