Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Crypto ETPs: How UK Investors Can Access Listed Crypto Exposure via the London Stock Exchange 
News
3 min read

Crypto ETPs: How UK Investors Can Access Listed Crypto Exposure via the London Stock Exchange 

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The London Eye

Eleven retail-frindly crypto ETPs made their London debut on Monday. | Credit: Chait Goli via PExels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Retail crypto ETPs hit the London Stock Exchange on Monday, Oct. 20.
  • Asset managers catering to the U.K. market include WisdomTree, 21Shares, Bitwise, and BlackRock.
  • As 11 ETPs make their retail debut in London, providers hope to attract investors with reduced fees.

Following a recent rule change, a suite of retail-friendly exchange-traded products (ETPs) with crypto exposure hit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Monday, Oct. 20.

For the first time since 2021, retail investors in the country can access a range of ETPs with exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

Which Asset Managers Have Listed Crypto ETPs on LSE?

Prior to Oct. 8, crypto ETPs listed in the U.K. were only available to qualified investors, placing them out of reach for the average person.

Crypto ETPs from WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise were previously listed on a limited subsection of the LSE for financial professionals.

On Monday, however, the three asset managers made these products available on LSE’s main market, where retail investors can access them via their chosen brokerage platform.

WisdomTree’s offering includes one vehicle for Bitcoin and one for Ethereum. 21Shares and Bitwise offer exposure to the same two assets, but have a more diversified offering with distinct products for short- and long-term investors.

Finally, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP (IB1T) also made its London debut on Monday, marking the asset manager’s first foray into the U.K. market for crypto investment products.

Asset Managers Compete on Fees

To mark the arrival of retail crypto ETPs in the U.K., several asset managers have slashed fees.

BlackRock and WisdomTree are both running promotions until the end of the year. Bitwise will maintain reduced fees on its Core Bitcoin ETP through the first quarter of 2026, while fees on its flagship Ethereum product are suspended “until further notice.”

Full List of Crypto ETPs Available in the U.K.

Exchange-Traded Product Ticker Fees
Bitwise Core Bitcoin BTC1 0.05% until 31 March 2026, then 0.1%
Bitwise Physical Bitcoin BTCE 2.00%
Bitwise Ethereum Staking ET32 0.00% “until further notice,” then 0.65%
Bitwise Pysical Ethereum ZETH 1.49%
21Shares Bitcoin ABTC 1.49%
21Shares Bitcoin Core CBTC 0.1%
21Shares Ethereum Staking AETH 1.49%
21Shares Ethereum Core Staking CETH 0.1%
WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin BTCW 0.15%  until 31 Dec 2025, then 0.25%
WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETHW 0.35%
iShares Bitcoin IB1T 0.15% until 31 Dec 2025, then 0.25%
Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Despite the enthusiasm, analysts warn that retail access does not make crypto suitable for all investors.
    Crypto
    October 7, 2025 1:47 PM

    Crypto ETPs Hit Record Inflows Ahead of UK FCA Ruling, Signalling Rising Retail Appetite

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    a trading screen
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC3 days ago

    Latest Wave of ETF Filings Target Crypto Yield With Leverage and Staking

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Russia surpasses the U.K. as Europe’s largest crypto market, as MiCA boosts EU growth and the UK races to catch up.
    Crypto
    Oct 16, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC4 days ago

    Russia Overtakes UK as Europe’s Largest Crypto Market, Chainalysis Finds

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!