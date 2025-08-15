Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as US Inflation Data Derails Bullish Momentum

Key Takeaways
The crypto market was blindsided on Thursday after hotter-than-expected inflation data sent prices tumbling.
Within hours, Bitcoin (BTC) plunged from $122,000 to $117,500, wiping out close to a billion dollars in leveraged positions and leaving long traders nursing heavy losses.
On Aug. 14, the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for July 2025 came in scorching hot, up 0.9% month-over-month versus expectations of 0.2%, and 3.3% year-over-year versus a 2.5% forecast.
Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, was even worse: 3.7% year-over-year compared to a 2.9% estimate, and 0.9% month-over-month compared to 0.2% expected.
These figures signaled stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation, instantly denting hopes for a September Federal Reserve rate cut.
Instead, traders were left bracing for the possibility of rates staying higher for longer — a prospect that typically dampens demand for risk assets like crypto.
The data hit just as bullish sentiment had returned to the market, derailing the momentum from Bitcoin’s recent all-time high above $124,000 and Ethereum’s surge past $4,750 earlier this week.
According to Coinglass , 205,646 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with losses totaling $960.63 million.
Long positions bore the brunt, accounting for $821 million of the wipeout, while shorts saw $139 million in liquidations.
The sell-off drove Bitcoin below $118,000 and pushed Ethereum under $4,500, marking one of August’s steepest single-day drops.