Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as US Inflation Data Derails Bullish Momentum

Key Takeaways

The crypto market saw nearly $1 billion in liquidations on Thursday.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data triggered a wave of selling.

Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped sharply as traders unwound leveraged positions.

The crypto market was blindsided on Thursday after hotter-than-expected inflation data sent prices tumbling.

Within hours, Bitcoin (BTC) plunged from $122,000 to $117,500, wiping out close to a billion dollars in leveraged positions and leaving long traders nursing heavy losses.

PPI Data Knocks Out Bullish Momentum

On Aug. 14, the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for July 2025 came in scorching hot, up 0.9% month-over-month versus expectations of 0.2%, and 3.3% year-over-year versus a 2.5% forecast.

Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, was even worse: 3.7% year-over-year compared to a 2.9% estimate, and 0.9% month-over-month compared to 0.2% expected.

These figures signaled stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation, instantly denting hopes for a September Federal Reserve rate cut.

Instead, traders were left bracing for the possibility of rates staying higher for longer — a prospect that typically dampens demand for risk assets like crypto.

The data hit just as bullish sentiment had returned to the market, derailing the momentum from Bitcoin’s recent all-time high above $124,000 and Ethereum’s surge past $4,750 earlier this week.

Flash Crash Liquidates $1 Billion in Crypto

According to Coinglass , 205,646 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with losses totaling $960.63 million.

Long positions bore the brunt, accounting for $821 million of the wipeout, while shorts saw $139 million in liquidations.

The sell-off drove Bitcoin below $118,000 and pushed Ethereum under $4,500, marking one of August’s steepest single-day drops.

Top Picks for Bitcoin Best Exchanges for Bitcoin Get A Great Offer When You Join These Exchanges

Buy Bitcoin Fast & Easy How To Buy Bitcoin With a Credit Card Now

Best Online Casinos for Bitcoin See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites