Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as US Inflation Data Derails Bullish Momentum
Regulation & Policy
2 min read

Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as US Inflation Data Derails Bullish Momentum

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and Ethereum tumble after hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data triggers nearly $1 billion in leveraged liquidations.

Bitcoin and Ethereum tumble after hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data triggers nearly $1 billion in leveraged liquidations. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The crypto market saw nearly $1 billion in liquidations on Thursday.
  • Hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data triggered a wave of selling.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped sharply as traders unwound leveraged positions.

The crypto market was blindsided on Thursday after hotter-than-expected inflation data sent prices tumbling.

Within hours, Bitcoin (BTC) plunged from $122,000 to $117,500, wiping out close to a billion dollars in leveraged positions and leaving long traders nursing heavy losses.

Top Crypto Wallets
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
ELLIPAL

ELLIPAL
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 204
Claim Offer

PPI Data Knocks Out Bullish Momentum

On Aug. 14, the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for July 2025 came in scorching hot, up 0.9% month-over-month versus expectations of 0.2%, and 3.3% year-over-year versus a 2.5% forecast.

Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, was even worse: 3.7% year-over-year compared to a 2.9% estimate, and 0.9% month-over-month compared to 0.2% expected.

These figures signaled stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation, instantly denting hopes for a September Federal Reserve rate cut.

Instead, traders were left bracing for the possibility of rates staying higher for longer — a prospect that typically dampens demand for risk assets like crypto.

The data hit just as bullish sentiment had returned to the market, derailing the momentum from Bitcoin’s recent all-time high above $124,000 and Ethereum’s surge past $4,750 earlier this week.

Flash Crash Liquidates $1 Billion in Crypto

According to Coinglass , 205,646 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with losses totaling $960.63 million.

Long positions bore the brunt, accounting for $821 million of the wipeout, while shorts saw $139 million in liquidations.

The sell-off drove Bitcoin below $118,000 and pushed Ethereum under $4,500, marking one of August’s steepest single-day drops. 

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Bitcoin and Ethereum prices surge toward record highs, sparking massive liquidations for leverage traders.
    Crypto
    Aug 11, 2025 | 8:47 AM UTC4 days ago

    Bitcoin, Ethereum Close in on New All-Time Highs After $700M in Crypto Liquidations

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Bitcoin hits a new all-time high above $122K, triggering over $700M in liquidations.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    July 14, 2025 7:17 AM

    Bitcoin’s New High Comes at a Price — Over $700M in Liquidations

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Hyperliquid HYPE price analysis
    Crypto
    July 2, 2025 2:32 PM

    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Stalls in Attempt To Retest Record High — Here’s the Next Move

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!