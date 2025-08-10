How Blockchain Could Have Saved the Fed and US Agencies From Job Numbers Fiasco

Key Takeaways

Following the recent jobs market drama, Chamath Palihapitiya suggested using blockchain for jobs data via payroll uploads, error checks, and a live feed.

The BLS initially reported strong job growth in June, but cut gains by 258,000, the steepest two-month drop since 1979.

Mark Cuban questioned the practicality and cost of a blockchain-based system, while Biden administration officials defended the integrity of the BLS.

When the U.S. government revealed that June’s strong jobs report had been revised into the red, wiping out hundreds of thousands of positions from the official tally, financial markets reeled.

The fallout led to President Trump dramatically firing the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner last week, accusing Erika McEntarfer of “rigging” the data.

Meanwhile, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya entered the conversation with an idea that he felt could have prevented all of the drama: putting America’s jobs data on the blockchain.

Job Number Crisis

The BLS initially reported that the U.S. added approximately 147,000 non-farm jobs in June, massively surpassing expectations.

However, just two months later, that figure was slashed to a mere 14,000 after unprecedented downward revisions totaling approximately 258,000 jobs across May and June, the steepest two-month drop since the non-pandemic era began in 1979.

The revised data revealed only 73,000 new jobs in July, signaling that the labor market’s resilience was perhaps an illusion.

These seismic corrections caught economists and experts off guard and triggered a new feud between Trump and yet another government agency.

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” “Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate; they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”

Jobs on the Blockchain

As the jobs-data controversy swirled, billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya argued that the U.S. needed a wholesale rebuild of how employment numbers are collected and reported.

Palihapitiya took to X, claiming that the BLS system was “brittle” and “sloppy,” and called for a new “oracle-like data provider” for this critical information.

“Bottom line is that BLS isn’t so much conspiratorial as it is inadequate in its approach,” he wrote on X. “They are all over the place and add little directional signal. They constantly revise and in both directions.” “The sampling techniques they use are brittle and don’t work for a large and dynamic economy like the U.S.,” he added.

Palihapitiya said Trump was right to fire the head of the BLS because “she ran a critical aspect of the U.S. economic machinery in an unpredictable, haphazard, and sloppy way.”

“There needs to be a new, oracle-like data provider for this critical information,” he added.

Did you even read what you wrote ? “Oracle like data provider “. Are you suggesting a crypto like oracle that outputs employment data, every month, on the same day , be REQUIRED FOR EVERY BUSINESS ? Who is gonna pay for the implementations? And of course there are gov… https://t.co/FP1JQVsP1D — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 2, 2025

However, not everyone was convinced this was the answer. Famed investor and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban fired back at the idea:

“Did you even read what you wrote? Are you suggesting a crypto-like oracle that outputs employment data, every month, on the same day, be required for every business? “Who is gonna pay for the implementations? And of course there are gov agencies that have to respond as well. What do you have in mind for them? “Do you really think the implementation, maintenance, and response timing and rates will be better than the current survey?”

Chamath countered Cuban with a three-tier proposal on how he believed taking the jobs market to the blockchain could succeed:

Require all payroll providers (known through tax withholding records) to upload a flat file to an endpoint.

Run a model against uploads to look for any potential errors.

Publish a real-time feed — with the total annual cost split among licensees.

The idea was met with a fairly negative response, with many commenters siding with Cuban and claiming Chamath was “cozying up to Trump.”

Economists also agree on at least part of Cuban’s critique, the biggest problem in the recent debacle wasn’t tampering, it was the shrinking survey response rates and outdated collection methods.

Chamath’s Potential For Blockchain

Under Chamath Palihapitiya’s proposal, payroll providers would automatically upload anonymized employment data in real time, allowing for instant verification and reducing reliance on delayed, sample-based surveys that are prone to large revisions.

Because blockchain records are immutable, any changes to the data would be traceable and would eliminate any suspicion of political manipulation.

A real-time feed could also provide policymakers and the public with up-to-date labor market information, reducing the shock of dramatic revisions seen recently.

Critics, however, warn that implementing this at scale would be expensive and too complex from a system which already works.

One X user wrote: “The entire methodology is publicly available on the BLS website. “Estimation, Revisions, everything. All you have to do is read. Suddenly it’s garbage because you wanna be cozied up with the President. Vacuous shill behavior.” White House Defends BLS

The jobs report sent Trump on a tirade of accusations, claiming the commissioner faked jobs numbers “before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory.”

All of Trump’s accusations were presented without any evidence.

Members of the federal government rushed to defend McEntarfer, who has worked in the White House for the past two decades.

Speaking to NBC, Labor Secretary during the Biden administration Julie Su said :

“The work is done largely by expert career staff who do their jobs with care and pride.”

Downward revisions aren’t scandal — they’re science. The goal is accuracy, especially with trillions on the line. We worked closely with a Trump-appointed commissioner. We never doubted the data, even with bad news. Respecting the truth isn’t optional. It’s the job. pic.twitter.com/SZy8zFmVAx — Dan Koh (@dank) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Labor Department Chief of Staff Daniel Koh took to X to claim:

“Nobody is faking numbers.” “Downward revisions aren’t scandal — they’re science,” he added.

Koh said the agency worked closely with a Trump-appointed commissioner and “never doubted the data, even with bad news.”

“Respecting the truth isn’t optional. It’s the job,” he said.

