New Leak Suggests PlayStation 5 More Powerful Than Xbox Series X

A new PlayStation 5 'leak' positions Sony's upcoming next-generation console as more powerful than rival Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Other features revealed in the leak would be quite impressive, if true.
Another day, another PlayStation 5 ‘leak.’
This time around, the leak supposedly lays bare the full specifications for Sony’s upcoming next-generation console.
Here they are as they appear in the leak, which, for better or for worse, comes from the 4Chan message board. It’snot exactly a fount of reliable information, but there you have it.
13.3TF Custom RDNA 2 GPU @ 1.7GHz with 60 Compute Units
AMD Zen2 8 core @ 3.4 GHz (Sony is working on boosting to 3.7GHz)
RAM 16GB GDDR6 + 4GB DDR4
SSD@5.5GB/S @ 1TB
Dedicated RT and 3D Audio cores
$499.00
The leak goes on to mention features mentioned in the past, including ‘full digital backward compatibility’ with every past PlayStation console, noting a library of thousands of games available at launch.
It also touches on the PlayStation 5 controller with haptic feedback, a heartbeat monitor, and a microphone – all features mentioned either directly by Sony or uncovered in PS5 patents.
If genuine, it’s particularly interesting in the ongoing Teraflops debate that has defined the next-generation console discussion so far. The leak would place the PlayStation 5 as more powerful than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which the company revealed last month as having 12 Teraflops.
The mention of a March 3 reveal strips away some credibility given the date has come and gone without a murmur from Sony’s camp.
Equally, backward compatibility with games from the company’s handheld consoles seems like a stretch. Sony has struggled in the past to bring even the previous generation’s games forward. Let’s not jump the gun. Backward compatibility with games from past PlayStation consoles would already be an impressive feat.
As always, we recommend taking the leak with an ample dose of skepticism given the source and deluge of PlayStation 5 leaks over the past few months.
But, with Sony’s ongoing radio silence about the PlayStation 5, there’s little else to grasp onto for the time being.
Last modified: March 10, 2020 12:01 AM UTC