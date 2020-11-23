Here’s The Roughest PS5 Setup We’ve Seen Yet, Hands Down

Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide.

New owners are busily sharing snaps of their PS5 setups online with fellow fans.

Reddit has produced the roughest setup to date, with cause for concern for the owner’s welfare.

For some, half the fun of receiving a shiny new PS5 or Xbox Series X is taking to the inter-webs to share how their new toy slots into their gaming setup.

Something is intriguing about seeing how others sit down to experience the excitement of a new generation, especially as a vicarious coping mechanism for those who missed out on the initial wave of stock, received a dodgy unit, or are experiencing delivery woes.

With both consoles now available worldwide, there’s no shortage of images depicting showy arrangements with presumably a price tag to match – a point of pride with a bit of bragging thrown in for good measure.

The Roughest PS5 Setup Yet

On the other end of the spectrum, the PS5 subreddit has unearthed what is hands down the roughest PS5 setup we’ve laid eyes on so far.

According to the creator of the post, they snapped the picture in Russia. Side-stepping the uncomfortable unfounded stereotypes of Russia poisoning the thread, it’s hard not to be concerned for the owner’s welfare – both their physical and mental health. The conditions are nothing short of dire, and I’m honestly hoping this turns out to be a fake.

Filth litters the room on show, with the factory-fresh PS5 sitting in stark contrast to stained bed-sheets, a labyrinthine mix of cables, and worn, dust-covered gaming paraphernalia.

Eagled-eyed Reddit users have also spotted both a PS3 and PS4 caked in an all-encompassing chunky layer of dust sitting shoulder to shoulder with the PS5. We’d be surprised to learn they still work.

We sure hope this new PS5 owner gets a lot of enjoyment from the console and some reprieve from their difficult living conditions.