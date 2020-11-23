Menu | Stories

Here’s The Roughest PS5 Setup We’ve Seen Yet, Hands Down

With the PS5 now available worldwide, gaming haunts are awash with snaps of showy setups and one very rough, concerning one.
  • Published: 4 hours ago
PlayStation 5, PS5
One particular PlayStation 5 buyer, presumably in Russia, could do with rearranging his or her priorities.| Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
For some, half the fun of receiving a shiny new PS5 or Xbox Series X is taking to the inter-webs to share how their new toy slots into their gaming setup.

Something is intriguing about seeing how others sit down to experience the excitement of a new generation, especially as a vicarious coping mechanism for those who missed out on the initial wave of stock, received a dodgy unit, or are experiencing delivery woes.

With both consoles now available worldwide, there’s no shortage of images depicting showy arrangements with presumably a price tag to match – a point of pride with a bit of bragging thrown in for good measure.

The Roughest PS5 Setup Yet

On the other end of the spectrum, the PS5 subreddit has unearthed what is hands down the roughest PS5 setup we’ve laid eyes on so far.

PS5
Filth sits alongside a brand new PS5. | Source: Reddit

According to the creator of the post, they snapped the picture in Russia. Side-stepping the uncomfortable unfounded stereotypes of Russia poisoning the thread, it’s hard not to be concerned for the owner’s welfare – both their physical and mental health. The conditions are nothing short of dire, and I’m honestly hoping this turns out to be a fake.

PS5
Three generations of PlayStation. | Source: Reddit

Filth litters the room on show, with the factory-fresh PS5 sitting in stark contrast to stained bed-sheets, a labyrinthine mix of cables, and worn, dust-covered gaming paraphernalia.

Eagled-eyed Reddit users have also spotted both a PS3 and PS4 caked in an all-encompassing chunky layer of dust sitting shoulder to shoulder with the PS5. We’d be surprised to learn they still work.

We sure hope this new PS5 owner gets a lot of enjoyment from the console and some reprieve from their difficult living conditions.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Thomas Bardwell
  PlayStation 5
