Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen

There’s a lot of talk about Meghan Markle bringing back The Tig, her fashion and lifestyle blog.

Since the initial flurry of excited chatter, there have been no positive updates on the matter.

Meghan and Harry’s status as royals is likely at play and is why we won’t see The Tig anytime soon.

About a month ago, a royal commentator mentioned that Meghan Markle was looking to relaunch her infamous fashion and lifestyle blog, The Tig.

There was all manner of talk that she was preparing to take on Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. Her fangirls believed every word.

Meghan was going to conquer the fashion and lifestyle world.

It’s been a minute, and still no sign of The Tig rebrand

I referred to the notion of the Tig rebranding and relaunch as Meghan’s “fad of the week,” and this is something I stand by.

Myka Meier claimed there had been several tell-tale signs that Meghan was heading in this direction. The royal expert commented:

I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she’s going to do a goop, like a new version of The Tig. I really think that’s coming.

Now, Instagram, I could believe. After all, both Meghan and Prince Harry are having to shift their branding and online presence away from Sussex Royal branding, although, to date, that website is still online.

Meghan Markle working with masterminds from all over the world? Puh-leeze!

The reasoning behind Meier’s belief that a new fashion and lifestyle brand was coming from Meghan is revealed in the following comment:

I’m pretty sure there’s a goopish thing coming soon, for a few different reasons. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she’s already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.

It was the last quote that set off my spidey-sense. Masterminds from all over the world? Yeah, I don’t think so.

Even Town & Country bought into the Markle-mania, with journalist Elizabeth Holmes commenting:

I think that Meghan’s power as a dresser will continue. There are so few people—even among celebrities—that have the kind of economic power to move merchandise the way that royal women do, so I hope, and I think she’ll choose carefully.

It’s worth pointing out that since we heard noises about how Meghan Markle was going to topple Goop and take the spot currently held by Gwyneth Paltrow, there’s been no follow-up news.

Not a thing. The masterminds haven’t delivered, much like Meghan’s PR team.

So, where is the new Meghan Markle fashion & lifestyle brand?

A lot of commentators don’t take into account that both Meghan and Harry have to abide by certain conditions following their stepping away from royal duties.

I think this is lost in the frenzy that constitutes Meghan Markle and her fanbase these days.

Even more confusing is that many of these publications that feature quotes from insiders about how Meghan can make a real success of her brand mention the exact reason this most likely isn’t possible.

Royals, working or otherwise, aren’t allowed to benefit from endorsements

Members of the royal family are prevented from engaging with endorsements. That rule applied to Meghan Markle when she was a working royal, and it still applies today as far as I can tell. Both Meghan and Harry still enjoy royal status.

Although they may not wish to use them, they still hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, as such, are still members of the royal family.

For this reason, any lifestyle and fashion platform would have to operate as a brandless endeavor, which makes zero sense.

There was a statement made by Meghan’s spokesperson that clarified the trademarking of the brand had more to do with preventing others from using it and passing themselves off as associated with Meghan in any way.

Perhaps this is where the insiders and commentators were confused? Regardless, I don’t think we’ll see The Tig return any time soon.

