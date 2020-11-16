Are Meghan & Harry Vindicated By Prince William’s COVID-19 Admission?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have long claimed the Palace was acting against their best interests.

In truth, it seems Meghan had a good handle on curating the content being leaked about her anyway.

Prince William and his non-disclosure of coronavirus is likely going to be a stick used by a jilted media to beat him for some time to come.

It’s long been touted by followers of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that when compared to the treatment Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton received from royal aides, the Sussexes got somewhat of a raw deal.

Like most of the complaints thrown around by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cheerleaders, I’ve always taken them with an entire truckload of salt.

However, royal journalist Kate Nicholson seems to believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s theory on their royal treatment is somewhat vindicated by how the situation surrounding Prince William and his Coronavirus diagnosis was dealt with.

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get a raw deal from the Palace?

This, of course, has been the line toed by Meghan supporters consistently for ages now.

Kate Nichol of The Express comments:

William’s coronavirus cover-up also stands in stark contrast to the claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have made about their time behind Palace walls.

Before we go any further, let me just jump in here and make it clear that I disagree with describing Prince William keeping his coronavirus diagnosis quiet as a cover-up.

That suggests there was something to hide, that the Duke of Cambridge had ulterior motives for doing what he did.

I do not think that was the case. At all.

It wasn’t long before Finding Freedom reared its head

Kate Nichol then mentions the Meghan Markle PR book, Finding Freedom:

The sympathetic but unauthorized biography, ‘Finding Freedom’ by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was released in August and tries to show context surrounding the Sussexes’ dramatic exit from the Firm. It must be noted that both the Sussexes have denied any collaboration with the authors over the text.

Really? Are we still pretending that Harry and Meghan had no input into the book? Please.

The authors also claimed the book is based on their experience within the royal press corps and their independent reporting. Even so, the book claims Harry and Meghan struggled to find their own allies within the royal circles. It alleges: ‘There were just a handful of people working at the Palace they could trust.’ A friend of the couple referred to the old guard as the ‘vipers.

There’s a fair amount to unpack here, but I’m going to try my best to do so.

Meghan Markle had her own agenda when it came to the media, and the Palace most likely wasn’t in on it

Okay, so talk of “the old guard” and “vipers” probably isn’t going to win palace staff round to the idea of wanting to work with you and support you. But if reports are accurate, it would seem Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have never been big on cultivating a positive working environment.

It also has to be remembered that much of what was “leaked” to the press came via Meghan’s anonymous “friends” and “insiders.”

Despite ridiculous protestations from Meghan Markle supporters, I think Meghan has been curating her media coverage for some time now.

In fact, some believe that it’s her obsession with curating content that is driving her campaign against media outlets in the United Kingdom.

No doubt, Prince William acting on what he believed was the best interests of a nation that had a Prime Minister struck down with Covid, and a Prince suffering from the same condition will be held against him.

I’ve already documented why I think the media aren’t happy with William, and I fully expect that this one issue will be dragged up continuously for months to come.

Let’s face it. It’s all his detractors have to beat him with.

