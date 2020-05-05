Meghan & Harry’s Biography Is Called Finding Freedom. What About Finding Class?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography name is revealed as “Finding Freedom.”

The name is problematic at best, hypocritical and shallow at worst.

The Sussexes can call it what they want, but it just goes to show they’ll never find class.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at it again. When news of the couple’s authorized biography surfaced, I found myself pondering the same question. For a couple that keep talking about their privacy and who are in the middle of suing the Associated Press, they seem like they’re working very hard to stay in the limelight.

While I believe that everyone has a right to tell their own story and voice their own opinion (that’s why I do this job after all), isn’t it starting to look a little desperate? If the biography itself wasn’t enough, the title has been announced. Finding Freedom.

I have several bones to pick with this.

Meghan and Harry Will Never Be Free

For a start, let’s not get things twisted. I’m sure Meghan has many desires, but being “free” isn’t one of them. If she wanted to ditch the great Windsor machine and leave it behind her, she wouldn’t have fought to brand Sussex Royal.

She certainly wouldn’t have moved to LA. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is just another wild plea for attention. The Amazon description of the book reads like a child throwing a tantrum, screaming, “You never understand me!”

With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.

One can imagine Meghan as Eliza Dolittle, desperately screeching, “I’m a good girl, I am!”

The Power Struggle Continues

Events have been twisted to look like a relentless attack on an unsuspecting couple by the media, but it’s not. It’s a power struggle between one couple wanting to have fame and riches on their terms, and the rest of the world, who don’t want to foot the bill. It’s their attempt to censor free speech. Meghan’s recent lawsuit proves just that.

Those that dare to protest against a couple determined to use the media to their advantage are called racist and shameless. But why, when everything that they do is contradictory and laced with intent, should we be silenced?

This book claims to show us all the real Harry and Meghan, but don’t they know that we already see straight through them?

