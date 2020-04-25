Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Only Interested in Their Version of the Truth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently living in LA, planning their “financially independent” lives.

In a recent letter to certain media outlets, the couple has banned contact.

The move seems to have backfired, as the British media as a whole reacts with disdain.

In a letter to the editors of British newspapers, the Sun, Daily Mail, Express and Mirror, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laid out their “rules” for media coverage.

I’m sure it sounded all so very poignant and “woke” when they both read the letter back to themselves. How could such a move fail? After all, everyone hates the Daily Mail and the Sun, right?

There have been numerous PR missteps since the couple set up a temporary home in Canada. This would be the one their failing PR team in Los Angeles would get right, surely?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Break New Ground. I’m Not Sure This Is What They Had in Mind

The Daily Mail is much-criticized in the United Kingdom. Many view it as right-wing and terribly reactionary.

In a hilarious turn of events, Meghan and Harry have managed to paint themselves as the “bad guys” in this situation, with the hated Daily Mail seen as the victim.

Over the past few months, the Hollywood royals PR miscalculations have seen support for the likes of Katie Hopkins, Piers Morgan, and the aforementioned Daily Mail.

That is a hell of an accomplishment! Bravo overpaid American PR morons!

Meghan Believes She’s Mother Teresa in Versace and Dress-Down Jeans

In their deluded world, Harry and Meghan are revered as benevolent, exalted beings dressed in jeans and sneakers, delivering soup to the peasants in need.

The other UK media outlets not cast into the pit of purgatory would surely consider themselves fortunate to be permitted continued communication with Meghan and Harry.

Not quite.

In a turn of events that everyone could have predicted except Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their crack PR team, their announcement wasn’t received as they’d hoped.

The British Media Isn’t Perfect, but It Won’t Stand for Unfair Conditions

Unbeknownst to the couple, the UK media considers freedom of the press to be an essential aspect of journalism.

If you cast one of the leading players into the wilderness, the rest are smart enough to know that they’re only a few critical articles away from joining them.

We’ve seen a response from the Telegraph and one of the UK’s most fair and highly-regarded news outlets in the Guardian. Both call into question any attempt to “curate” media coverage from the free press as you would an Instagram account.

In the letter sent to the various media establishments that Meghan Markle and Harry don’t like, the couple claim:

This policy is not about avoiding criticism.

Sorry, it absolutely is.

For Meghan Markle and Harry, There Is Only One Truth – Theirs

Here’s a tip. If you don’t like how your actions are reported, try changing your actions.

The letter continued:

It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.

Meghan Markle and Harry needn’t worry about shutting down public conversation. That’s why they have their Sussex Squad fanbase. They police the social media world like a bunch of frustrated housewives who’ve had one too many mimosas before dinner.

Harry and Meghan want to control the British media output in the same way as they curate their own social media channels.

Reporting can’t be based on a lie, they claim. The problem is that they only want media coverage based on their particular version of the truth.

Sorry, but the British media doesn’t fold to demands. I get the feeling Meghan and Harry are in for a tough old time of it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.