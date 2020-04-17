Meghan Markle Gives Her Best Pandemic Performance Yet in LA Outing

Meghan Markle has dragged Harry out during the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to show her hubby LA through a “philanthropic” lense.

The Duke and Duchess were spotted out and about in the city wearing masks and baseball caps.

Far from royalty, they looked like incognito thieves in the night, stealing the spotlight in a calculated move.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted out in LA delivering food packages as part of their voluntary service – but the entire scenario seems like something out of a movie.

Meghan wanted her husband to see the city through a “philanthropic” lense. In Meghan’s world, this means dressing up – or should I say down – in civvies and acting loopier Trump at a daily briefing. Aren’t these the same two that have been touting the “Stay at home, save lives” message?

One recipient of a food package said:

My phone rang and a lady said, “Hi this is Meghan from Project Angel Food.” I said, “Oh, do you want to meet me downstairs?” I had no idea this was THE Meghan at this point.

In a strange twist, neither Harry nor Meghan introduced themselves, but just handed the food over and walked away. However, because the man isn’t blind nor incredibly stupid, it was apparent who the two do-gooders were. If Harry’s bright red hair didn’t give it away, then the massive entourage of security detail might have.

The Coronavirus pandemic proves one thing: the whole world is a stage for these two – and they know everyone is watching.

Meghan’s Bid To Act Normal Is False And Plain Stupid

There’s no denying that helping out in a time of crisis is a beautiful thing, but I take everything these two do with a massive pinch of salt. They may want to help. Meghan might love cooking up a storm for those less fortunate, but the problem is, everything they do is a massive contradiction.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claim they want a normal life, but they move to the City of Stars. Every single move they make is highly publicized. Harry could’ve easily called the parents of sick children privately, but he chose to publish the call. I have no doubt in my mind that Meghan knew a baseball cap and bandana wouldn’t hide their identity, but they delivered meals anyway. Why?

Because she’s desperate to be anything other than the woman that married a prince and stole him away from his country. What better way to do that than to use a global pandemic to boost your reputation as a heartfelt philanthropist?

For a woman that feels the scorn of people from the world over, you can hardly blame her. At this point, she’ll take victories where she can get them – even if it means using situations like this to her advantage.

