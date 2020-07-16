Home Op-ed I Hope Megan Thee Stallion Ditches the Kardashians Before It’s Too Late

I Hope Megan Thee Stallion Ditches the Kardashians Before It’s Too Late

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
July 16, 2020 4:20 PM UTC
Who knows if the "Kardashian curse" is real. Either way, Megan Thee Stallion needs to ditch this toxic family before it's too late.
Megan Thee Stallion is a hard-working, talented rapper with a bright future ahead of her. The last thing she needs is to hitch her wagon to the Kardashian-Jenners. | Source: Rich Fury / Getty Images for Billboard / AFP

  • Megan Thee Stallion was shot over the weekend.
  • This came right after she hung out with Kylie Jenner – and the “Kardashian curse” is being blamed for the incident.
  • The up-and-coming rapper needs to get rid of the Kardashian connection before she becomes “next.”

Megan Thee Stallion is lucky to be alive. Shortly after hanging out with Kylie Jenner, she was shot just outside a Hollywood Hills residence.

Naturally, Jenner – and the “Kardashian curse” – are being blamed for the “Savage” rapper’s misfortunes.

Whether the curse is real or not, the rising star needs to ditch the Kardashians – and fast.

Megan Thee Stallion and the “Kardashian Curse”

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion was shot while she was leaving a party with fellow rising rap superstar Tory Lanez. Police arrested Lanez for having a concealed weapon in conjunction with the incident.

While initial reports said the “Hot Girl Summer” artist was arrested too, she clarified what really happened in an Instagram post:

The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I am incredibly grateful to be alive and that I am expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.

Naturally, fans took that last sentence to mean that Megan Thee Stallion was throwing shade at Kylie Jenner. And perhaps she was.

If that’s the case, then she’s well wise to “protect her energy” from the so-called “Kardashian curse.”

Whether or not the so-called “Kardashian curse” is real, Megan Thee Stallion needs to protect her energy – and her life – at all costs. | Source: Twitter

She Doesn’t Need That Kardashian Energy

From Lamar Odom to Kris Humphries, there has been no shortage of celebrities whose careers imploded after they got involved with the Kardashian-Jenner family. And that’s just one of the myriad of ways that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan is awful.

Kylie Jenner lied about being a billionaire. Khloe Kardashian is a desperate pick-me. Kim indulges Kanye West’s ridiculous presidential whims.

And Kourtney? Well, let’s just say that the eldest Kardashian sister isn’t exactly as “woke” as she claims.

Megan Thee Stallion is a hard-working, talented rapper with a bright future ahead of her. The last thing she needs is to hitch her wagon to the Kardashian-Jenners – who are merely famous for being famous – for any kind of “success.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

