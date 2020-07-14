Home Op-ed Kourtney Kardashian Goes from Woke to Joke Amid Love Triangle Drama

Kourtney Kardashian Goes from Woke to Joke Amid Love Triangle Drama

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
July 14, 2020 8:11 PM UTC
Kourtney Kardashian went from woke to joke when she got involved with a messy love triangle between herself, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie.
It feels like forever ago that Kourtney Kardashian was being hailed as the "woke" Kardashian sister. In reality, it's barely been a month. | Source: Chris Weeks / Getty Images for Calvin Klein / AFP

  • Earlier this year, Kourtney looked like the “woke” Kardashian sister.
  • It didn’t take long for her to revert to typical Kardashian-Jenner pettiness.
  • Her latest messy behavior? A love triangle with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

In just a few weeks, Kourtney Kardashian has gone from “woke” to “joke.”

The eldest Kardashian sister went championing #BlackLivesMatter and social justice to diving back into an exhausting love triangle featuring her baby daddy and his barely-legal “girlfriend.”

So much for thinking that any of the Kardashians care about anything – or anyone – more than their ratings.

Why Is Kourtney Kardashian Playing This Petty Game?

First there were the rumors that Kourtney Kardashian was trying to “work things out” with her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Then came the rumors that Disick (who has his own fair share of problems) was trying to “work things out” with his barely-legal girlfriend, Sofia Richie, from whom he recently split.

Disick and Richie were spotted together on the Fourth of July. Then Richie shared a photo of herself in what looked to be Disick’s house. This prompted Kardashian to throw some shade at Richie in her Instagram stories and Twitter feed.

Kourtney subtweeted Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. | Source: Twitter

Richie isn’t backing down. She feels that if Disick is going to “reunite” with someone, it should be her.

As one source said after Disick and Richie broke up:

It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times. It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She’ll be totally fine.

You’ll be shocked to learn Kourtney Kardashian disagrees. She apparently feels that because she and Disick have three children, they’ll be the ones that end up together.

Who’s right?

Who knows… and who cares?

What a Depressing End to the ‘Woke Kourtney’ Era

Kourtney (right) was on the verge of rising above her reality TV reputation. | Source: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

It feels like forever ago that Kourtney Kardashian was being hailed as the “woke” Kardashian sister. In reality, it’s barely been a month.

Back then, Kourtney was using her platform to promote Black-owned businesses – a stark contrast to her half-sister. She publicly acknowledged her “responsibility” to providing a better world for her children, nieces, and nephews. And she encouraged her fans to educate themselves on the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

So what changed? Is it because the #BlackLivesMatter movement doesn’t generate as many headlines anymore? Is it because the Kardashians weren’t getting a check out of the whole ordeal? Or is it just because she was always a petty Kardashian at heart?

Whatever the reason, Kourtney Kardashian is proving to be the most disappointing sister of them all.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

