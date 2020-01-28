Manchester United May Just Fix Alarming Transfer Record With This Key Signing

The Old Trafford club is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with former PSG transfer head Antero Henrique.

During his time in Paris, he oversaw the arrivals of Neymar and Mbappe.

Could this signal that Ed Woodward has finally seen the light? Or has this move been forced on him from above?

Manchester United may have finally seen the light and decided to ramp up their efforts to find a transfer expert. Not before time.

The figure at the center of current rumors is former Porto and PSG transfer head, Antero Henrique.

Ed Woodward needs to get this signing done

The discussion about who Ed Woodward would finally bring in to head up the club’s transfers has dragged on for some time. We’ve seen former players mentioned, including Rio Ferdinand and Edwin Van Der Sar.

Van Der Sar has done some wonderful things at Ajax and has claimed he wants to remain with the Dutch club. As for Rio Ferdinand? The less said about that potential appointment, the better.

What do Manchester United see in Henrique?

Antero Henrique is a well-respected transfer expert. His time at Porto coincided with the club winning seven league titles. It’s his time at Paris Saint-Germain that catches the eye, though.

Henrique was the figure who oversaw the transfers of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to the club. Two players of a caliber that Manchester United fans can only dream of at the moment.

United fans are currently enduring a transfer saga involving Bruno Fernandes that honestly feels as though it began decades ago. The move for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino looks to be ending in disaster with the player going to Everton, while Emre Can looks as though he’s accepted a pay cut to join Dortmund from Juventus rather than go to United.

Throw the rumors of a return for 35-year-old Carlos Tevez into the mix, and you get a good idea of how transfer dealings at Old Trafford are progressing.

Badly, is the word you’re looking for.

Is someone of Henrique’s stature the choice of Woodward?

Bringing in someone as well-regarded as Henrique would be a significant move for United, and possibly would be their best move in years. The question is, is he the guy that Woodward wants? Or has his hand been forced a little with recent results and lack of incoming talent?

The fact that there was serious talk of Rio Ferdinand getting the job, with the process going as far as Woodward sounding him out, is incredible. Ferdinand, with all due respect, brings absolutely nothing to the table for such a position beyond name value. Much like the current manager, he’s a name the fans recognize and love. Someone they associate with years gone-by. A more prosperous era.

No, someone like Henrique isn’t coming in to play second fiddle to Woodward. The former PSG man was known for his abrasive and uncompromising personality, so he’s not going to be Woodward’s yes man. He’s going to want control over transfer matters, and United fans should hope that he’s given full reign to do what he does best.

Now all that’s needed is a manager with a similar track record, and Manchester United may be on the right track again.