Let’s Pour One Out for DICE’s Bewildering Battlefield 5 Rehab Project

Battlefield 5 will receive one final content update this summer.

From there, developer DICE will limit support to minor community and maintenance updates.

It signals the definitive end to DICE’s efforts to pull the game back from the brink of failure.

Developer DICE has announced that after a tumultuous 18 months, it is winding down support for beleaguered shooter Battlefield 5 after one final update slated for this summer.

One Final Battlefield 5 Content Update

Battlefield 5 senior producer Ryan McArthur shared as much in an update published on the game’s official website.

McArthur explains that once the Into the Jungle Chapter 6 comes to a close on April 29, the developer will push out one final standalone update.

From then onward, DICE will only offer minor maintenance and community updates for Battlefield 5. No further content is planned.

Reading between the lines, this is very much a sign that DICE is definitively throwing in the Battlefield 5 towel after successive failed attempts to save the game.

As you are aware, the current Battlefield 5 Chapter, Into the Jungle, wraps up on April 29. As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update.

As has become an all too common refrain from developers in these strange times, McArthur explains that the team is adapting to work-from-home measures.

As a consequence, DICE is targeting a June release for the update but hasn’t discounted the possibility of delays. Hitting the June window will hinge on progress made over the next month.

A Long Goodbye

It’s been a long old journey for Battlefield 5, and while putting the game to bed has been on the cards for some time, it’s nice to see DICE finally see the light.

Hopefully, they can now double down on efforts to bring us the next entry in the franchise free of the blemishes and disappointments of the last one.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.