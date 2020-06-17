Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana, Who Would Play Meghan Markle?

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in Spencer.

The project will depict Princess Diana’s decision to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart is an excellent choice, but who would be a great fit to one day play Meghan Markle?

Actress Kristen Stewart will play the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. Stewart is a nice fit for the role. But if they ever make a Hollywood movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who would play the Duchess of Sussex?

Why Kristen Stewart Is a Great Choice as Princess Diana

In Spencer, Kristen Stewart will depict Princess Diana on a Christmas holiday as she decides to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

That’s an apt role, as Kristen Stewart knows a thing or two dating Hollywood royalty. Stewart dated Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for around four years. Stewart subsequently noted that she would’ve been open to the idea of marrying him.

Much like Princess Diana, Stewart was not afraid to follow her heart. She’s since come out of the closet, dating girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Both women struggled through mental health issues.

Stewart told Elle,

I went through so much stress and periods of strife. I would have panic attacks…literally always had a stomach ache.

Princess Diana struggled with bulimia, as she explained in a BBC interview:

You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort.

Both women fought through mental anguish. They both left relationships that seemed ‘perfect.’ And both women are generally respected and admired for their character.

But what about the current ‘royals’?

Who Would Play Meghan Markle? We Know Who She Would Choose

If the British tabloids are to be believed, then Meghan Markle would undoubtedly try to play herself. A prominent role in a Hollywood movie? She would fight tooth and nail to get booked.

She’s painted as a ruthless social climber that married Prince Harry to boost her career. If she didn’t play herself, there’s no shortage of actresses to fit the bill, at least based on her alleged personality.

The Top Options for Meg Haters

What about Stacey Dash? After rising to fame from Clueless, Dash’s acting career mostly sputtered out. But that’s not the only likeness Dash shares with the former Suits actress.

Despite differing political opinions, both women have been accused of abusive behavior. Dash was arrested on domestic abuse charges. To our knowledge, Meghan Markle has never physically abused Prince Harry, but many accuse her of causing him mental anguish by forcing a move to LA.

Could Meghan Fox fit the bill? Much like Meghan Markle, she’s light on the talent but keen on the fame.

After splitting with husband Brian Austin Green, she was quickly seen smooching second-rate rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Many see it as a desperate attempt to cling to fame, which could be a similar path for Meghan Markle if she ever ditched Harry.

How about Kim Kardashian? Sure, Kim isn’t a great actress, but apparently, Meghan Markle isn’t either. On top of that similarity, they’re social climbers of the highest degree. Kim went from cleaning Paris Hilton’s closets to marrying Kanye West to becoming one of the most undeservedly famous people on Earth.

There have been several Lifetime movies already made about the Sussexes. But most of Hollywood is still waiting to see how their relationship will unfold. If a real film ever comes to fruition, the casting call will be a delight.

