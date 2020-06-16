Meghan Fox Has a New Romance – And She’s Desperate to Stay Famous

Another day, another celebrity divorce, but is Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s split actually real?

Both of the Z-listers have become tabloid fodder recently as they’ve latched onto controversial names.

Meg is dating Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian is sniffing around 25-year-old Courtney Stodden. Coincidence, or a huge publicity stunt?

It’s a topsy turvy world we live in where two celebrities can get a divorce and use it to boost their profiles. In the red corner, we have the one-time Hollywood sex symbol, Megan Fox. In the blue corner, we’ve got that dude that was on Beverly Hills 90210 for ten years. Just kidding Brian Austin Green, we all know that you had at least one other project. We just can’t remember what it was.

There was a time when Fox was one of the most bankable leading ladies in the business, but it didn’t last long. Rumors of her awful behavior on set and her eagerness to bash the director that made a star won her no friends. Over the last few years, she’s faded into obscurity alongside Austin Green.

Megan Fox Latches Onto MGK

Then, the pandemic hits and rumors start swirling that Meg has upped and left her aging hubby for a bleach-blonde musician by the name of Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and MGK met while filming Midnight In The Switchgrass, and apparently, sparks flew. The pair have now confirmed their romance, with the Bloody Valentine hitmaker virtually announcing it to the entire world.

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve been snapped for the first time slobbering all over each other like teens in heat. Meanwhile, 46-year-old manchild Brian Austin Green was pictured hanging out with Courtney Stodden. Yep, the child bride of Doug Hutchison.

I smell a giant rat, and it reeks of desperation to be relevant.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Just Want to be Famous Again

Imagine having the entire world at your feet, only to have it pulled out from you when you get too big for your boots. There was a time when Megan Fox could’ve had everything, but her reputation proceeded her. The roles dried up. She was labeled toxic and branded yesterday’s news. Brunettes with big lips aren’t hard to find, so she was cast aside in favor of the next big thing.

As for Brian, he was a teen icon once, back in his 90210 years. After he left that show, his career slowly petered out into nothing. However, one thing remained constant. This has-been pair had each other to hold on to, for better or for worse.

Is it a coincidence that these two have parted ways, as Midnight In The Switchgrass is building up momentum? Meg’s been out of the game for a while, but now she’s in a movie starring alongside Bruce Willis. A handy little divorce and an on-set romance could be an excellent little publicity boost, no?

Brian, on the other hand, has latched on to controversial bimbo Courtney Stodden. Stodden might not be an A-lister, but he would know that being photographed with her would set tongues wagging.

Think about it. These two are barely footnotes in the showbiz world, and now they’re front-page news. Are they splitting up, or are they just playing a devious little game to get back to the top?

Divorce? We’ve Heard It Before

After all, this isn’t the first time that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have called it quits. They were supposed to be divorcing back in 2015, only for Megan to fall pregnant with their third child.

Sure, relationships break down, but this entire set up stinks like a fish market on a hot day. Why would they both dive headfirst into affairs with names like Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney Stodden if they weren’t trying to generate some buzz?

I’d bet my bottom dollar that MGK and Stodden will be left behind like used napkins in a hot minute. By Christmas, Austin Green and Fox will huddle around the fire with their kids, safe in the knowledge that their hijinks have paid the mortgage for another year.

Nothing about this is genuine.