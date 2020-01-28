God of War Writer Working Like ‘Mad B*stard’ – All Because of Death Stranding

God of War writer Cory Barlog says the Death Stranding soundtrack has inspired him during writing sessions.

Despite being divisive, Death Stranding was widely praised for its music.

It’s unclear if Barlog is working on a God of War sequel or new IP.

Santa Monica Studios creative director and God of War writer, Cory Barlog, took to Twitter late yesterday to reveal that he’s drawing inspiration from the work of another of the video game’s industry’s most revered wordsmiths.

God of War Writer Inspired By Death Stranding Soundtrack

According to his tweet, Barlog has been listening to quite a bit of the Death Stranding soundtrack during writing sessions. He said the music had inspired him to write “like a mad b*stard.”

While Death Stranding remains a divisive entry in the annals of video game history, few can fault the sonic bed meticulously compiled by Hideo Kojima.

With this in mind, it’s not hard to appreciate how Death Stranding’s soundtrack is inspiring Barlog.

Low Roar & Other Death Stranding Highlights

The Radiohead-esque lullabies of Low Roar, in particular, have been a revelation for many. Lead vocalist Ryan Karazija’s emotive crooning marks some of the most evocative moments in Death Stranding.

Cresting a particularly tricky segment of Death Stranding’s undulating terrain to reveal a sprawling vista soundtracked by a song from Low Roar’s excellent repertoire remains among the most defining parts of the game.

The success of the game also brought the band from the brink of collapse. Karazija explains they were “in the gutter” before Sony got in contact.

We’d be remiss not to mention the inclusion of songs from Silent Poets as well, which are instrumental in creating a similar impression on the player.

God of War Sequel or New Santa Monica Studios IP?

With the countless accolades and critical acclaim thrown at 2018’s God of War, the natural assumption is that Cory Barlog is working on a sequel. Yet, a cosmic-themed revamp of his Twitter handle last November had many speculating that Santa Monica Studios had their sights set on a new, unannounced IP.

Rumors that surfaced earlier this month also point at a new Santa Monica Studios project, reportedly titled Legendz. The rumors remain unsubstantiated.

What’s certain is that Barlog is hard at work on something, whatever that might be.