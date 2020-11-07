George W. Bush Shows Us Why the Right Lost Faith in Trump

Joe Biden has taken a small but critical lead over Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump’s waning support from Republicans is showing in the polls.

When George W. Bush lost to Barack Obama in 2008, he showed us something that Donald Trump lacks: basic human decency and respect for democracy.

He infringed upon our privacy rights. He declared war on a faulty premise. He allowed torture. He guided us into a devastating recession. And yet, George W. Bush somehow looks like a great man compared to Donald Trump.

As Joe Biden ekes out leads in key battleground states, it’s clear why more and more Republicans have had enough.

And Trump has done nothing but validate their concerns since the vote counting started. Unlike Trump, George W. Bush at least believed in the basic tenets of democracy.

And he at least seems like he might be a decent person.

George W. Bush Gracefully Bows Out

As George W. Bush’s tenure as president sputtered to an end in 2008, there was hope that John McCain would keep the Republican party in power. He failed epically, as Barack Obama snagged more than double the electoral votes.

But check out Bush’s speech after Obama won:

Did you hear that? He “congratulated” Obama on an “impressive” victory.

He gracefully accepted defeat, and he even attempted to unite the country.

No matter how they cast their ballots, all Americans can be proud of the history that was made yesterday… They showed a watching world the vitality of America’s democracy and the strides we have made to a more perfect union.

He called Obama’s victory an “uplifting” example of the strides we’ve made for civil rights.

And perhaps most importantly, George Bush said:

During this time of transition, I will keep the president-elect fully informed on important decisions.

And then we have John McCain’s concession speech:

Despite boos from the crowd, he said Obama “commands his respect.” He said he recognized the importance of that election and acknowledged “the special significance it has for African-Americans.”

McCain was a war hero, but more importantly, he sounds like a decent man.

And Donald Trump called him a loser.

Donald Trump Goes on a Twitter Rampage

If you’ve never witnessed Donald Trump’s antics on Twitter, then you probably don’t have Twitter. It’s become his digital pacifier. Seemingly every time he’s upset, he takes to the platform to air his grievances. Hopefully, for the sake of the people around him, it calms him down.

But as Joe Biden moves closer to what appears to be a victory, Trump has gone on a rant for the ages. Despite constantly decrying ‘fake news,’ many of his tweets have been flagged by Twitter for having misleading information.

Check out this one where he tries to declare a win:

You know it’s bad when Ben Shapiro is the adult in the room:

Trump has repeatedly referenced his upcoming ‘legal proceedings’ that will ‘ensure his victory’:

He does it again, this time forgetting that he encouraged his voters away from mail-in voting:

It’s gotten to the point where some prominent Republicans are calling this situation ‘insane.’

What Happens If Joe Biden Wins, Legally?

Just for fun, let’s assume Trump takes this all to court, and the result is that Joe Biden legally wins the election. It seems pretty clear that Trump is not ready to concede anything gracefully.

To him, winning is more important than the integrity of the country. Good luck hearing him congratulate Joe Biden or offering him help for the sake of America.

Many Republicans have taken notice of Trump’s irresponsibility with our country. That’s why states like Arizona have suddenly flipped blue.

Because even though the two sides may disagree, no one denies that the Right loves their country. And anyone with eyes and ears can see that Donald Trump only cares about himself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.