Gaming’s Good Guys CD Projekt Truly Deserve All Their Successes

CD Projekt, the company behind Cyberpunk 2077, has been named the 2nd biggest European games company.

They’ve done a great amount for older game preservation, as well as player-friendly company policies.

No company currently in gaming deserves success as much as they do.

If there’s a game company out there that deserves success, it’s CD Projekt. They run a great, DRM-free, game store. They make some really classic games, and they recently updated their refund policy to make it even better for consumers.

In general, they tend to be one of the best companies out there for gamers. They also recently became the second biggest gaming company in Europe, only slightly behind Ubisoft in terms of value.

It really couldn’t have happened to a better company.

CD Projekt Has Done Great Things for Gaming, Especially With GOG

While it’s easy to only look at the games which CD Projekt Red has put out, there is much more to their contributions to gaming. The Witcher 3 might be a masterpiece, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the good done by GOG.

GOG is a website that provides a DRM-free alternative to other digital game stores. DRM, meaning digital rights management, is typically intrusive changes made to the software that supposedly makes it harder to pirate. But it also usually makes it less convenient for the buyer too.

Not only does CD Projekt provide games DRM-free, but they have also done a lot to help the preservation of older games. By far, GOG has the largest collection of retro PC games made legally available and updated to run on modern hardware.

Game Preservation Is Important, and so Is a Decent Refund Policy

As if CD Projekt wasn’t great enough already, their new refund policy really does put the player first. Now when you buy a game on GOG you can get a refund in 30 days, no matter what you do with the game.

Even if you download and play a game for any amount of time, you can now get a full refund. No questions asked. Something which other storefront’s, including Steam, just cannot match right now.

It looks like CD Projekt has got a bright future ahead of them. Especially if they keep put their customers over their wallets like this.

