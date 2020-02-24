Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be 2020’s Most Player-Friendly Release

CD Projekt Red confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 as the first game to support the newly announced Xbox Series X Smart Delivery technology.

Owners of an Xbox One copy of the game can play it on the Xbox Series X for free.

Cyberpunk 2077 is fast becoming 2020’s most player-friendly game.

Amid the excitement of Microsoft ending its months-long game of chicken with Sony and laying bare a chunk of new details about the Xbox Series X, CD Projekt Red shared some very welcome news about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the first confirmed title to make use of the Xbox Series X’s so-called Smart Delivery technology. The Polish powerhouse shared as much on Twitter earlier today.

Xbox Series X Smart Delivery

For those that missed Xbox head Phil Spencer’s lengthy dive into what we can expect from the Xbox Series X, Smart Delivery means that buying a game – regardless of platform – guarantees compatibility across Xbox’s existing and upcoming family of consoles.

Spencer explains it as follows:

This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on.

In practical terms, this means that owners of an Xbox One copy of Cyberpunk 2077 can play the game on Xbox Series X for free. Incidentally, the news also confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 is heading to Xbox Series X alongside a PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia release this September.

Smart Delivery is optional. As Microsoft explains, it’s down to developers and publishers to opt-in. A little over an hour after Microsoft’s announcement, CD Projekt Red confirmed it’s already on board.

Cyberpunk 2077 Is an Example Other Devs Should Follow

The news follows on from another Cyberpunk 2077 nugget. Last week, Nvidia confirmed that the fledgling GeForce Now cloud gaming service would support Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 stands among the most highly-anticipated games of 2020. It’s also increasingly looking like the most player-friendly release of the year.

CD Projekt Red not only makes critically acclaimed games, but it’s taking steps to facilitate access for players all-round. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer continues to stand tall as gaming’s good guy.

CD Project Red merits praise, but it’s high time these policies and features become a standard – rather than the actions of a lone developer.

