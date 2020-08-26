Fall Guys Will ‘Die Real Quick’, Says Shroud – Should We Be Worried?

60-player online platformer Fall Guys is an incredibly popular game, both with players and with viewers on Twitch.

According to Stroud, one of gaming’s biggest streamers, Fall Guys isn’t going to remain popular for much longer.

Could the game be just another fad, soon to be forgotten?

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games online right now, and Shroud is one of the most popular gaming streamers. Shroud, who made a blockbuster return from Mixer to Twitch, doesn’t seem to think all that much of the game. In a recent live stream, he had some choice words about the popular title.

“Fall Guys is gonna die real quick, for sure. After playing it, there’s no way that it’ll be any more exciting for any longer, unless they add maps quickly.” – Shroud

So is he right? Is this game just another flash-in-the-pan fad like fidget spinners, or will it have some lasting impact?

Fall Guys is Lit

Fall Guys is doing incredibly well right now. Within a weak of its launch, the game accumulated more than twenty-three million hours watched on Twitch. That’s not to mention the millions of players and sales that the game has racked up as well.

Such popularity does raise the question – is Fall Guys just a fad? It’s certainly fun to play, and clearly, it’s fun to watch, but the gameplay is overall a little shallow. If you’re a hardcore gamer, it’s not likely to keep you interested after a few months. More casual players might stick around longer, but they too will eventually find something else if new content doesn’t start showing up.

The colorful, bright graphics and super up-tempo music are great ways of keeping people interested, but on their own, they’re probably not enough to ensure long-lasting appeal. You can see Shroud talking about this fact in the video below.

Shroud Might Be Wrong

Despite outward appearances, there is a chance that Fall Guys will end up remaining popular for a long time. The aforementioned bright graphics and sounds draw people in, and if new maps are added consistently, then people could potentially remain interested for a long time.

Even if the game doesn’t stay as popular as it is now, would that be a bad thing? Going from millions of players to thousands of players is still pretty big numbers for an indie game. With all of the branding crossovers and publicity, the developer is probably set for life at this point. Any future projects they do will almost certainly be well-funded and easily marketable.

Time will tell whether Shroud is proven right – but, for now, I’m off to play another round of Fall Guys.

