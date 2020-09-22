Fall Guys Publisher Perfectly Humors Gaming’s Bombshell Moment

Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital has interjected into the headline-dominating Bethesda acquisition with a good old dose of witty levity.
  • Microsoft announced yesterday that it had signed an agreement to acquire Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media.
  • The seismic news has triggered a wave of speculation, including rumors that Microsoft may acquire SEGA next.
  • Indie publisher Devolver Digital jumped into the fray to gift us some on-point humor.

The ever-reliable source of a good chuckle and indie game publisher, Devolver Digital, has announced the acquisition of Japanese gaming institution Konami, refuting rumors it had its eye on buying out SEGA.

Well, not really – it’s just Devolver being Devolver.

As the industry and the gaming community at large come to terms with Microsoft’s bombshell that it has for, all intents and purposes, acquired Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media, Devolver has interjected right on cue with a dose of witty levity.

The publisher took to Twitter earlier today to pen the following tweet alluding to wild speculation spawned by the Bethesda acquisition – Microsoft’s next big-name acquisition would be none other than SEGA. Sleuthing fans are even convinced they uncovered a cryptic message in a recent Xbox tweet.

 

One fan jumped in to inquire whether Devolver debunking the supposed SEGA rumors meant a Konami buyout was on the cards, to which Devolver responded with a matter-of-fact ‘Yes.’

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is a joke – the latest instance of the indie publisher capitalizing on current news for a laugh or two.

It’s not the first time. If we briefly dart back to October 2018, when most of us had never come across the terms coronavirus and epidemiologist, Rockstar Games was prepping the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

As with all output from the storied-developer, the game was the talk of the town, aided by the marketing campaign steadily ramping up as the game’s launch approached.

One such marketing tweet caught the attention of Devolver. It rather kindly offered to publish Rockstar’s ‘new cowboy game’ on PC, boasting of its extensive experience of a lonesome cowpoke’s daily life and promising to keep it on the down-low to avoid any complications with publisher Take-Two Interactive.

As we all know, Red Dead Redemption 2 finally made its way to PC roughly a year later, Rockstar having refused Devolver Digital’s generous offer.

