Epic Games Store Unveils 2 New Free Games You’ll Absolutely Love

This week’s free game, InnerSpace, is now up and available on the Epic Games Store. In tandem, Epic Games has unveiled what’s in store for the week starting March 5.

The usual drill applies. You’ll need an Epic Store account to pick up the game. The sign-up is simple and easy, then InnerSpace is yours forever. There’s no need to download it immediately, either.

Make sure you claim it before next Thursday, though.

InnerSpace is an exploration game oozing with lovely pastel hues where players tackle puzzles as they dart through increasingly exotic locales.

The two new titles heading to the Epic Games Store next week are Offworld Trading Company and GoNNer.

Next Week’s Epic Store Freebies

Offworld Trading Company is a fast-paced strategy developed by Mohawk Games and launched back in 2016. Here’s the official description on the Epic Games Store:

Mars has been colonized, and Earth’s corporate titans fight to dominate this new market. Competition is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV lead designer, Soren Johnson.

Another 2016 release, GoNNer shifts to the platformer genre. Developer Art in Heart turns up the challenge dial as you make your way through ever-changing game levels.

No two sessions with GoNNer are the same, which ups the stakes for this one in terms of replayability.

Here’s the official blurb to whet your appetite in anticipation;

GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally.

Offworld Trading Company and GoNNer will be available from next Thursday at 4 pm GMT/8 am PST until March 12 at the same time.

