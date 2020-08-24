Does Ellen Really Think Lecturing Us Will Make Her Scandal Disappear?

Ellen DeGeneres said she’ll be “talking to” her fans following reports of her show’s shakeup.

Three of her senior producers were reportedly fired amid allegations they oversaw a toxic work environment.

Ellen’s veneer of “be kind” has been permanently tarnished. Her failure to recognize that proves she just doesn’t get it.

Ellen DeGeneres still doesn’t get it.

The embattled celebrity told reporters she’d be “talking to” her fans amidst reports of a massive shakeup in her show’s behind-the-scenes lineup.

After everything we’ve learned about her eponymous talk show, what does she think this is going to solve?

Ellen DeGeneres Is Hopelessly Tone-Deaf

You’d never know Ellen DeGeneres was once someone struggled to earn respect from the Hollywood establishment that rejected her when she came out of the closet.

She’s so hopelessly tone-deaf and out-of-touch with the rest of reality that she still – despite all evidence that shows otherwise – believes that people still buy her “be kind” veneer.

And that’s why she’s announced that she’ll be “talking to my fans” about all that’s gone on. From the Daily Mail:

The 62-year-old talk show host was seen departing a restaurant in the Southern California city with a female friend amid claims that she allowed a ‘toxic’ workplace to fester at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When asked about how her show would look following the firings of three top producers, the comedian simply said, ‘I will be talking to my fans,’ before departing.

Based on what we’ve seen, we can expect her to peddle more excuses, divert responsibility, and paint herself as a victim.

I’m sorry, but is there anybody left who’s ready to believe her nonsense?

No One Wants to Listen to Another Lecture, Ellen

An avalanche of allegations is engulfing Ellen DeGeneres. Here’s a searing recap of them from YouTuber Drew Gooden:

At this point, it’s hard to believe that there’s anything that will change anyone’s opinion about her.

And yes, that includes giving her fans a lecture.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them – the first time.

