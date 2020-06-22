Ellen DeGeneres May Finally Be Canceled – And I Couldn’t Be Happier

Ellen DeGeneres has had months of bad press.

She’s finally getting her comeuppance with her plummetting show ratings.

The “Queen of Mean” is finally looking like she’s getting canceled.

Ellen DeGeneres is flaming out. After months of bad press around her terrible behavior, the sometime actress’ eponymous show is taking a hit in the ratings.

If things don’t turn around, she’ll be canceled. And there’s nobody in Hollywood more deserving of this fate.

Ellen DeGeneres Is Losing Steam

Since the beginning of June, Ellen DeGeneres has been losing steam. Her eponymous show, “Ellen,” has been steadily dropping in the ratings.

In the first week of June, her ratings fell 14% to a new season 17 low rating of 1.2. The week prior, she was tied with “The Dr. Phil Show” – another daytime TV staple with a seedy underbelly – for a previous low of 1.5. And, this week, her show had the lowest ratings of its 17-year run.

Prior to Ellen DeGeneres getting “exposed,” her show consistently had 2.0 ratings. Experts draw a direct correlation between DeGeneres’ exposure and her drop in ratings.

Barring a complete turnaround, “The Ellen Show” will be no more.

It Couldn’t Have Happened to a Meaner Person

While there are still some devout Ellen DeGeneres fans who feel that she’s been dealt a bad hand, the truth is that it couldn’t have happened to a meaner person.

The year 2020 is proving to be a time of reckoning for many people — including celebrities. No, she’s not guilty of the horrible things that QAnon accuses her of — but she’s not a nice person, either.

Devotees cite her giveaways as proof of her generosity. But what’s more important is how she behaved when the camera wasn’t watching.

Ellen DeGeneres was indefensibly awful to her employees. At a time when she should have shined, she posted a tone-deaf tweet and centered the conversation around her. And her claims of being a “feminist” fall flat, at best.

It’s about time we, as a society, stop rewarding terrible people with success and money. It’s time to hold them accountable — even if their name is Ellen DeGeneres.

