At Least Ellen DeGeneres Sounds Like an Equal-Opportunity Bully

A television executive claims Ellen DeGeneres bullied him when she appeared on his show almost a decade ago.

DeGeneres is allegedly an equal opportunity bully – no one is safe from her bad behavior.

The truth is coming out, and her eponymous show is currently under investigation.

How low can you go, Ellen DeGeneres?

New allegations claim the “star” of her eponymous television show doesn’t just torment her “underlings” – which is bad enough – she bullies TV executives too.

Does she really think she’s that powerful?

Don’t You Dare Look at Ellen DeGeneres When She Walks

In a candid interview, Neil Breen – a former media executive in Australia – revealed just how unpleasant interacting with her could be for the people unfortunate enough to get pulled into her orbit.

He claimed that when he briefly worked with Ellen DeGeneres during her 2013 appearance on Australia’s “Today” show, the staff “walked on eggshells” around the “Be Kind” advocate.

Her staff warned everyone else to walk on eggshells too:

The producer called us aside and said, ‘Now Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. She’ll come in, she’ll sit down, she’ll talk to Richard and then Ellen will leave.’

What’s more, Breen said, he felt that DeGeneres had her head lodged firmly up her tuchas. Someone needed to knock her off her pedestal.

I have no idea whether she’s a nice person or not, I wouldn’t have a clue. But I can tell you the people who work with her walked on eggshells the whole time. We’re there to do an interview to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her? Someone get real.

I bet he’s smiling now.

Ellen Isn’t the Victim Here

Despite the constant flurry of allegations against Ellen DeGeneres, her supporters continue to try to portray her as the victim in all of this.

The three lead producers on the show – Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner – are trying to shoulder the burden of responsibility. They claim it’s their fault the show has a “toxic work environment.”

Honestly, that beggars belief.

Even if these producers enabled the putrid work environment that has thrust the show into a full-blown investigation, I’m skeptical they could have done it without Ellen DeGeneres’ knowledge. And why would they have?

The fish stinks from the head, as the old proverb goes.

