Death Stranding’s Creator Just Caved to Major Pressure from PS4 Owners

The PC version of Death Stranding will launch in June. It includes a number of exclusive features including a photo mode and higher frame rates.

Hideo Kojima announced that a photo mode is heading to the PS4 version of Death Stranding.

This is a match made in heaven given the game’s visuals.

With the PC version of Death Stranding shipping this summer alongside a selection of new features, PlayStation 4 players were left wondering if they’d been forgotten.

These PC exclusives include a photo mode, high frame rates, and ultra-wide monitor support. And don’t forget the Half-Life-themed crossover content that reportedly includes “special features” that affect gameplay.

Death Stranding Photo Mode Heading to PS4

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima confirmed today that at least one of the features is heading to the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

In a tweet, Kojima revealed that Kojima Productions is implementing the PC version’s photo mode on PlayStation 4. Popular demand led to the developers caving and agreeing to port the mode to PS4.

From the wording, it appears Kojima Productions is hard at work putting the final touches on the PlayStation 4 photo mode. The tweet suggests we could see it surface before the end of this month.

Given that we are a week away from April, anytime in the coming days seems likely. But Kojima did qualify the statement by saying that they are trying to get it ready for the upcoming end-of-month Death Stranding update, so there are no guarantees.

A Perfect Match

While the announcement of a PC port left many die-hard PlayStation fans up in arms with worries that the move would dilute the value of the platform’s exclusives, many will find a little comfort knowing that a photo mode is on the way.

When it does drop, expect fans to produce some stellar shots of Death Standing’s stunning vistas and lush visuals. Whatever your opinion, it’s hard to argue that it isn’t one good looking game. In many ways, there are few games quite as suited to having a photo mode as Death Stranding.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.