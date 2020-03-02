Death Stranding’s PC Launch Is June 2 – But That’s Not Even the Best Part

Death Stranding launches on PC on June 2.

The release features a cross-promotion with Half-Life.

The PC version includes a slew of pre-order bonuses.

Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced today that the PC version of Death Stranding releases on June 2. This comes after multiple teases in recent weeks for an upcoming announcement.

The erstwhile PlayStation 4 exclusive will be available simultaneously in digital format on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. A physical retail version will also be available, but details remain scarce as of writing.

As 505 Games explains, the PC launch ushers in a host of new features for Death Stranding. These include higher frame rates, a photo mode, and ultra-wide monitor support.

Death Stranding x Half-Life Cross Promotion

Rather surprisingly, the PC version will also include a cross-promotion with Valve’s Half-Life series.

We’re also thrilled to announce that the PC edition of DEATH STRANDING will also feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.

It’s unclear how Kojima Productions will integrate Half-Life into the game, but a buttery smooth 60 fps trailer cooked up for the occasion offers some hints.

There’s a shot of protagonist Sam Bridges with a valve implanted into the back of his head, and another scene where he’s admiring a new crab-like piece of headwear pulled straight from Half-Life.

From this, it’s safe to assume the cross-promotion will only include cosmetic items rather than introduce gameplay or story elements that differ from the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding

Pre-order Bonuses

Those that pre-order Death Stranding will receive a slew of bonuses, including wallpapers, chiral gold/omnireflector sunglasses and cap, a gold and silver speed skeleton, and an armor plate.

Anyone that buys the game – pre-order or not – will receive the original score by Ludvig Forsell, a gold and silver power skeleton, an all-terrain skeleton, an armor plate, and selections from The Art of Death Stranding digital art book.

