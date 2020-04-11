Cyberpunk 2077 Could Dwarf Witcher 3 Success with CDPR’s Huge Plans

Developer CD Projekt RED has a plan to make Cyberpunk 2077 far more successful than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has passed 28 million copies sold but Cyberpunk 2077 could prove more successful.

The developer has confirmed its DLC plans for the game and its highly-anticipated online multiplayer mode.

Speaking in an investor Q&A session and translated by VideoGamesChronicle, CD Projekt RED confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had.” CD Projekt RED released two DLC expansions for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so Cyberpunk 2077 will have that many, if not more.

CD Projekt RED Teases Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Plans

The developer’s DLC plan for the game isn’t the only thing that could make Cyberpunk 2077 a bigger success than The Witcher 3. There is also the game’s online multiplayer. CD Projekt RED will be going straight onto the game’s multiplayer mode once the single-player mode has launched.

The developer hasn’t confirmed how the multiplayer will be monetized. It has said that there won’t be loot boxes or any pay to win microtransactions but fans have wondered if it could sell cosmetics. The success of games like GTA Online, which has made more than half a billion dollars from microtransactions, shows how much money multiplayer can make for a developer.

An Xbox Series X Upgrade

Cyberpunk 2077’s success will also be helped by CD Projekt RED’s player-friendly release plans. Releasing the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, with gamers requiring a single purchase over multiple generations, could keep the multiplayer popular and the game making money long after release.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.