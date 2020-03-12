CD Projekt Red Teases Bittersweet News for Fans of The Witcher

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red has confirmed it is already working on a new single-player project.

The development will start in earnest after Cyberpunk 2077 launches this September.

The developer confirmed the game wouldn’t be The Witcher 4.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 won’t release for another six months, CD Projekt Red already has its eye on a new single-player game.

‘Clear Concept’ for New Single-Player Game

Speaking to journalists at a conference in Poland, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński explained that the developer would progressively shift focus to a new game after it finishes Cyberpunk 2077.

Kiciński says they are already working on the new game and have a “relatively clear concept.”

We have already been working on another single-player game; we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. And this is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time on it. Immediately after the work on Cyberpunk 2077 is over, work on the next title will kick-off.

Kiciński revealed that there were plans to release a similar number of Cybperunk 2077 expansions as for The Witcher 3.

He also confirmed that a multiplayer version of Cyberpunk 2077 was very much still in development.

These would take precedence, with only a smaller team dedicated to the new project to start.

The Witcher 4?

As for whether this new game would return to the world of The Witcher, Kiciński reiterated that CD Projekt Red remains entirely focused on developing games for both the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher universes.

Kiciński clarified that the game wouldn’t be The Witcher 4 – a sequel to the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – but alluded to the agreement signed with The Witcher author, Andrzej Sapkowski, late last year.

CD Projekt Red is seemingly eager to continue exploring that universe. But any new titles won’t pick up from where the previous trilogy left off.

As it stands, CD Projekt Red’s executives are reluctant to reveal what their next single-player game is, but one thing is clear: It won’t be The Witcher 4.

And as for a time frame, CD Projekt Red is unlikely to veer away from its customary four to five-year development cycle.