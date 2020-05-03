Coronavirus Lockdown Has Gone Too Far, Says British Millionaire Suing the Government

Britain and other parts of the world remain under coronavirus lockdown with no firm end in sight.

An alarming number of people have been more than happy to hand over their freedoms to the government.

A British millionaire is going against the grain and asking the questions that need asking.

I’ll be the first to admit that the coronavirus lockdown is annoying. Have some governments used the pandemic as an excuse to flex some big brother muscle?

I think so.

However, no one has questioned the strict lockdown situation we’re all experiencing. Sure, we hear the odd grumble here and there.

Any dissenter is usually drowned out by those annoying types who have the #StayHomeSaveLives frames on their Facebook profile photos.

You know the type! We all do!

One man has taken a stand, and he has the financial clout to make a difference

While most of us are relegated to the position of shaking our heads and waving our fist at the sky in anger, one man has decided to make a stand.

Simon Dolan is an aviation tycoon worth over $175 million. He has the financial clout to make the powers-that-be sit up and take note.

Before you rubbish Mr. Dolan’s claims against the coronavirus lockdown, hear him out first

No doubt, our aforementioned friends with the Facebook hashtag photos are shaking their heads in disbelief. Why must this man question the all-powerful government?!

Is he daring to disagree with “the experts?!?”

Speaking to The Guardian, Dolan claims the coronavirus lockdown is worse than the virus itself:

The lockdown is telling us to stop living to avoid dying. To imprison people in their homes is an extremely dramatic decision to make. It is unprecedented, and it would have been a brave Boris to say, “no, we are not going to do that,” but it has gone on too long now, and we need to lift it or loosen it.

Does he have a point? Is the coronavirus lockdown going too far?

As uncool as it is, I have to say that he has a point.

I think too many people are not looking at the potential long-term effects this lockdown is going to have on hundreds of millions around the world.

The general view of “just get some of that government money” if you’ve been told not to work is especially frightening.

Newsflash, people. The government doesn’t have money. It’s your money. It’s our tax payments.

Seriously, where do you think the billions are going to come from to pay for all of this? From the wealthy? Of course not! We’ll more than likely see a rise in the taxation of the middle classes, as always.

The willingness of people to cower in a corner and hand over their freedoms is frightening

One thing I’ve been incredibly surprised at is how quickly people are willing to hand over their freedoms and give up their rights to their government.

Mr. Dolan addresses this in his crowdfunding campaign to fight the coronavirus lockdown:

We believe that the Govt has acted illegally and disproportionately over the COVID 19 lockdown, and we are taking action. By forcing people to stay at home, and forcing businesses to close, they are, we believe, in contravention of basic Human Rights offered under English Law, that of the right to enjoy your property peacefully.

Speaking to The Sun, Dolan addresses the role the Prime Minister of the U.K. has to play in all of this:

Boris Johnson has hinted at an exit strategy, but he has offered no timeframe and given himself a get-out with the five tests. I want the government to explain and justify its decisions. I want to be assured that these measures are proportionate and lawful. It is vital that the frightening restrictions to our liberties are carefully thought through.

As unfashionable as it may seem, someone asking the government actually to justify itself is a breath of fresh air.

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.