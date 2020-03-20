Call of Duty is Dead Out of Ideas With Lame Black Ops Reboot

Call of Duty Black Ops is reportedly getting rebooted in 2020.

The remake will still feature Alex Mason and Frank Woods but in a re-imagined storyline.

Not only is this remake pointless, but it shows how low on ideas the series has fallen.

Call of Duty is arguably one of gaming’s greatest series. Not because it has produced some of the best games. But, because it’s basically been going on once a year since 2003. You’d think they’d have run out of ideas by now. Call of Duty Black Ops is getting remade, which is the biggest sign that they actually ran out of ideas years ago.

Incessant sequelization is one thing, but this will mean that the last two Call of Duty games will have been reboots. It might just be time to admit that Call of Duty games have run their course. Maybe it’s time to move to a live service game instead.

Call of Duty Black Ops Was Great, But Do We Need To Do It All Again

Black Ops was a pretty great game back in the day. It expanded on World at War’s Zombie Mode in a great way. It had an awesome storyline, and the main menu included Zork as a bonus game.

According to VGC the reboot will tell a similar story but focus more on the actual events of the cold war and Vietnam. It will also be a lot gorier than Modern Warfare, and features “a notable interrogation scene”. Not to mention ‘shock factor’.

A notable interrogation scene might sound pretty familiar to anyone who has actually played the original Call of Duty Black Ops. A quick reminder that the game features a scene in which someone was forced to eat glass, who was then punched in the face repeatedly. So why does that need remaking again?

There’s Also No Information on a Pivotal Character

Another factor that has me personally worried is the lack of information on a particular character. Both Alex Mason, the player character, and Frank Woods have been said to make a return for this reboot.

Arguably the most pivotal and interesting character in the original Call of Duty Black Ops was Victor Reznov. Honestly, if they’re changing around the story enough that he doesn’t make an appearance, then what’s the point of this game?

If they’re doing a gritty and realistic storyline that’s different from the original, just call it Call of Daty: ‘Nam or something. The only reason they have to reboot Call of Duty Black Ops is that it has name recognition. Personally, I’ll probably just go and play the original game again over buying this rehashing of an amazing title.

