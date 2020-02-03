Blizzard Is Finally Caving to the Brutal Warcraft III: Reforged Backlash

After weathering a disastrous Warcraft III: Reforged launch, Blizzard Entertainment has reportedly simplified the refund process.
Blizzard is reportedly issuing instant no-questions-asked refunds for Warcraft III: Reforged.
After releasing last week, the remake of the classic real-time strategy title suffered a wave of criticism from players. Bugs, missing features, and downgraded graphics were among the chief complaints.
News that Blizzard is laying claim to any and all player-created Warcraft III: Reforged custom games as per the user agreement [Blizzard] only fueled the discontent.
To further exacerbate the situation, Blizzard reportedly banned official forum users looking to help others obtain refunds [Reddit].
Reports on Reddit suggest that Blizzard has now relented – somewhat – and streamlined the refund process.
Some players highlighted a frustrating manual approval system [Reddit] blocking previous attempts to obtain a refund. Others were flatly denied refunds despite perceived breaches of consumer law [Reddit].
Reddit user krOnicLTD explains that the process is now automatic:
I think word should go out to everyone, everywhere.. Blizzard is giving out automatic refunds for Warcraft 3 Reforged now.. I pre-ordered the game in December 2018, played a bit through the beta (maybe like 10-15 hours) and after release I also played around 5+ hours. I refunded the game a few minutes ago within one minute, automatically.
Players can now reportedly obtain an automatic refund for Warcraft III: Reforged by citing “technical issues” via Blizzard support. The steps are seemingly working for disgruntled players:
As for Blizzard’s apparent change of heart, many are pointing towards rumblings among the community of false advertising and even calls to mount a class-action lawsuit on the Blizzard forums. The widespread sharing of refund templates citing country-specific consumer rights [Blizzard Forums] is also understood to have played a part.
Automatic refunds will undoubtedly alleviate the disappointment of some. Yet, Warcraft III: Reforged remains in a dire state.
The game retains a bitingly low User Score on Metacritic. It currently stands at 0.5 – the lowest scored game on the review aggregator [PCGamesN].
