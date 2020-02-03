Blizzard Is Finally Caving to the Brutal Warcraft III: Reforged Backlash

Blizzard is reportedly granting instant Warcraft III refunds.

The refund process has been simplified as a consequence of backlash.

The game now has a brutal 0.5 User Score on Metacritic.

Blizzard is reportedly issuing instant no-questions-asked refunds for Warcraft III: Reforged.

After releasing last week, the remake of the classic real-time strategy title suffered a wave of criticism from players. Bugs, missing features, and downgraded graphics were among the chief complaints.

News that Blizzard is laying claim to any and all player-created Warcraft III: Reforged custom games as per the user agreement [Blizzard] only fueled the discontent.

To further exacerbate the situation, Blizzard reportedly banned official forum users looking to help others obtain refunds [Reddit].

Blizzard Reportedly Issuing Instant Warcraft III: Reforged Refunds

Reports on Reddit suggest that Blizzard has now relented – somewhat – and streamlined the refund process.

Some players highlighted a frustrating manual approval system [Reddit] blocking previous attempts to obtain a refund. Others were flatly denied refunds despite perceived breaches of consumer law [Reddit].

Reddit user krOnicLTD explains that the process is now automatic:

I think word should go out to everyone, everywhere.. Blizzard is giving out automatic refunds for Warcraft 3 Reforged now.. I pre-ordered the game in December 2018, played a bit through the beta (maybe like 10-15 hours) and after release I also played around 5+ hours. I refunded the game a few minutes ago within one minute, automatically.

Players can now reportedly obtain an automatic refund for Warcraft III: Reforged by citing “technical issues” via Blizzard support. The steps are seemingly working for disgruntled players:

A Change of Heart

As for Blizzard’s apparent change of heart, many are pointing towards rumblings among the community of false advertising and even calls to mount a class-action lawsuit on the Blizzard forums. The widespread sharing of refund templates citing country-specific consumer rights [Blizzard Forums] is also understood to have played a part.

Automatic refunds will undoubtedly alleviate the disappointment of some. Yet, Warcraft III: Reforged remains in a dire state.

The game retains a bitingly low User Score on Metacritic. It currently stands at 0.5 – the lowest scored game on the review aggregator [PCGamesN].