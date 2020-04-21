Blame COVID-19 Pandemic for Death Stranding’s PC Launch Delay

Kojima Productions has announced a delay to the launch of Death Stranding on PC.

The game will now release on July 14 instead of June 2.

The developer cites the impact of work-from-home measures as the reason for the delay after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

We can add the PC version of Death Stranding to the list of games affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Developer Kojima Productions shared as much today.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, Kojima Productions writes;

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!

Release Shifts to July 14

The developer initially slated the PC port of Hideo Kojima’s divisive Death Stranding for release on June 2. The news means Kojima Productions has delayed the game by over a month to July 14.

Last month, Kojima Productions hit the news as it announced that one of its staff had contracted the coronavirus. The positive test led to the immediate closure of the offices as all staff shifted to remote work as a precautionary measure.

As a consequence, work on the PC port of Death Stranding appears to have slowed as Kojima Productions struggles with the impact of working from home on development.

Aside from bringing Death Stranding epic story of one man’s journey to unite scattered enclaves of hermits across a disjointed America, the PC version will introduce several new features.

These include support for ultra-wide resolutions, a photo mode (which has since landed of PS4 due to popular demand), higher frame rates, and exclusive Half-Life content spawned from a collaboration with Valve.

Death Stranding Joins Growing List of Games Affected By COVID-19

Death Stranding now joins a growing list of highly-anticipated releases delayed as a direct consequence of the coronavirus.

Among the more high profile victims is Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II. Due for release on May 29, the PlayStation 4 exclusive has now been delayed indefinitely with PlayStation and Naughty Dog citing logistical issues linked to the impact of the coronavirus on distribution channels.

