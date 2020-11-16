Ben Shapiro Continues His Ongoing Quest to Destroy Fun

Ben Shapiro decided to piggy-back his sister-in-crime this morning.

After Candace Owens criticized Harry Styles for dressing up as a woman, Ben Shapiro couldn’t stay on the sidelines.

He chimed in, saying Styles’ fashion choices were a ‘referendum’ on masculinity.

Ben Shapiro must think that the world has been operating flawlessly for thousands of years.

He must truly believe that society, which has run on rigid masculinity since time immemorial, is the optimal system. And he seems to think that people like Harry Styles are a threat to this system.

Maybe they are. Or maybe they’re just having a little fun.

Ben Shapiro Can’t Handle Harry Styles

In a truly unsurprising turn of events, Ben Shapiro backed his fellow troll, Candace Owens, in her critique of Harry Styles.

After Styles wore a dress on the cover of Vogue, Shapiro decided he had seen enough.

He said Styles’ get-up was a “referendum on masculinity.”

He went to defend his point further, trying to keep masculinity and feminity separate and distinct:

He rambles on for a few more tweets, this time trying to aim his argument towards his agenda against the political Left:

You can almost feel him losing his breath as he types these responses.

According to Ben Shapiro, Harry Styles seems to be a political assassin sent here by the Left to destroy masculinity and weaken our country.

That’s one option–or maybe, Ben, he’s just a rock star doing what rock stars do.

Have you heard of Prince? Or David Bowie? Or Marilyn Manson? Or the Red Hot Chili Peppers? Or Iggy Pop? Or how about even Kurt Cobain?

All of these iconic rockstars have dressed in drag at some point in their careers. Maybe they’re not political, Marxist operatives like you and Candance Owens want us to believe. Maybe they’re just expressing themselves.

The world would be a much less colorful place without them, which is apparently exactly what Ben Shapiro wants.

Does Ben Shapiro Hate Fun?

This isn’t the first time Shapiro has tried to cut off the music in the middle of a collective dance party. Do you remember back in August, when Shapiro seemed to take personal offense to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”?

In the process, he had 2020’s biggest self-own by implying his wife had a “DAP.”

Check out Shapiro giving his clinical breakdown of the ‘fun’ song:

He repeatedly called the video ‘vulgar.’ Again, he tried to make it political by claiming that it’s exactly what the feminists want.

Of course, if Ben Shapiro had his way, we’d all be sitting quietly, listening to stuffy classical music from centuries ago:

While there’s nothing wrong with classical music, it’s no surprise that Ben Shapiro is drawn to an era when the patriarchy was fully intact, and it was borderline illegal for men to dress as women.

I’m not even saying it’s wrong to be conservative. It’s totally fine. No one is telling Ben Shapiro that it’s wrong to sit properly erect in his stiff chair and enjoy the sounds created for a long-dead audience. Do you, Ben!

But please, try to let other people enjoy themselves, too. It’s not just your world anymore.

