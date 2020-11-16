Menu

Ben Shapiro Continues His Ongoing Quest to Destroy Fun

Ben Shapiro is the latest troll who’s trying to shame Harry Styles for his fashion choices. Why can’t he just let people have fun?
  • Published: 33 mins ago
Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro seems to take personal expression as an attack on his identity. | Source: Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool
  • Ben Shapiro decided to piggy-back his sister-in-crime this morning.
  • After Candace Owens criticized Harry Styles for dressing up as a woman, Ben Shapiro couldn’t stay on the sidelines.
  • He chimed in, saying Styles’ fashion choices were a ‘referendum’ on masculinity.

Ben Shapiro must think that the world has been operating flawlessly for thousands of years.

He must truly believe that society, which has run on rigid masculinity since time immemorial, is the optimal system. And he seems to think that people like Harry Styles are a threat to this system.

Maybe they are. Or maybe they’re just having a little fun.

Ben Shapiro Can’t Handle Harry Styles

In a truly unsurprising turn of events, Ben Shapiro backed his fellow troll, Candace Owens, in her critique of Harry Styles.

After Styles wore a dress on the cover of Vogue, Shapiro decided he had seen enough.

He said Styles’ get-up was a “referendum on masculinity.”

 

Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro takes are perfectly obvious. | Source: Twitter

He went to defend his point further, trying to keep masculinity and feminity separate and distinct:

ben Shapiro
Great point, Ben. | Source: Twitter

He rambles on for a few more tweets, this time trying to aim his argument towards his agenda against the political Left:

ben Shapiro
Of course, he makes this about politics. | Source: Twitter

You can almost feel him losing his breath as he types these responses.

According to Ben Shapiro, Harry Styles seems to be a political assassin sent here by the Left to destroy masculinity and weaken our country.

That’s one option–or maybe, Ben, he’s just a rock star doing what rock stars do.

Have you heard of Prince? Or David Bowie? Or Marilyn Manson? Or the Red Hot Chili Peppers? Or Iggy Pop? Or how about even Kurt Cobain?

Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain knew how to rock. | Source: Twitter

All of these iconic rockstars have dressed in drag at some point in their careers. Maybe they’re not political, Marxist operatives like you and Candance Owens want us to believe. Maybe they’re just expressing themselves.

The world would be a much less colorful place without them, which is apparently exactly what Ben Shapiro wants.

Does Ben Shapiro Hate Fun?

This isn’t the first time Shapiro has tried to cut off the music in the middle of a collective dance party. Do you remember back in August, when Shapiro seemed to take personal offense to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”?

In the process, he had 2020’s biggest self-own by implying his wife had a “DAP.”

Check out Shapiro giving his clinical breakdown of the ‘fun’ song:

Twitter

By loading the tweet, you agree to Twitter’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load tweet

He repeatedly called the video ‘vulgar.’ Again, he tried to make it political by claiming that it’s exactly what the feminists want.

Of course, if Ben Shapiro had his way, we’d all be sitting quietly, listening to stuffy classical music from centuries ago:

Ben Shapiro
This is why no one’s coming to Ben Shapiro’s party. | Source: Twitter

While there’s nothing wrong with classical music, it’s no surprise that Ben Shapiro is drawn to an era when the patriarchy was fully intact, and it was borderline illegal for men to dress as women.

I’m not even saying it’s wrong to be conservative. It’s totally fine. No one is telling Ben Shapiro that it’s wrong to sit properly erect in his stiff chair and enjoy the sounds created for a long-dead audience. Do you, Ben!

But please, try to let other people enjoy themselves, too. It’s not just your world anymore.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 33 mins ago
Aaron Weaver
Aaron Weaver
Aaron is the U.S. editor of CCN.com located in Los Angeles. He has been a professional writer and comedian for over ten years. After graduating with honors from Western Michigan University, he's written extensively for newspapers, websites, and various TV shows and web series. Email: aaron.weaver@ccn.com. LinkedIn profile.
