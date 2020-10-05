Why These Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Divorce Rumors Make Sense

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reportedly struggling.

Rumors have begun to swirl that the couple is looking into divorce.

It shouldn’t surprise you, as divorce rates have sky-rocketed since lockdowns.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are allegedly having a rough go of the lockdowns.

That’s the case, at least, if you believe the latest round of divorce rumors. While they remain to be nothing but rumors, where there’s smoke, there tends to be fire.

And their struggles would be justified considering the massive strain that quarantine has put on relationships all over the country.

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Divorce Rumors

According to several tabloids, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage is ‘in crisis.’

‘Anonymous sources’ said it would be a ‘miracle’ if the couple makes it to their sixth wedding anniversary.

This wouldn’t be the first time these types of rumors have surrounded the celebrity couple. In 2019, they responded to some of those rumors in this hilarious Instagram video:

We should probably assume this latest round of rumors is more of the same lies. After all, this has been a fruitful time for divorce rumors. Conversely, it’s been a fertile time for real divorces.

Divorce Rates Have Gone Through the Roof

According to Legal Templates, a company that provides legal documents, divorce has become a way of life for much of America during lockdowns.

Thirty-four percent more people sought divorce documents from March to June this year as compared to 2019. And it didn’t take them long. It took less than a month between most states beginning lockdowns and the peak divorce rates:

That’s an increase of a whopping 57% compared to the two months prior. And you can understand why.

People have never been forced to be with each other in close quarters for so long. Combine that with the stresses of the pandemic, whether they be financial, health-related, or isolation-related, and it’s a recipe for disaster.

But when you’re rich and live in million-dollar mansions like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, it probably makes things a whole lot easier.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.