What If the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorce Rumors Are Made for TV?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be heading for a split.

If their marriage is over, it’s not a moment too soon.

There’s still the possibility their “divorce” is just a made-for-TV storyline.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may finally be heading for divorce court.

Is Kim Kardashian Trying to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West?

According to one new report, Kanye and Kim’s relationship is beyond saving. That Wyoming Wendy’s trip was just the final nail in the coffin.

Watch Now: Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian For A Divorce

The source alleges the six-year Kardashian-West marriage is damaged beyond repair. Especially since Kanye West has been asking for a divorce for quite some time.

Kanye still wants to work on the marriage, but the source says, “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” That said, the source adds that “Kim is very torn” and that “the last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving toward a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

A second source tells a different story. TMZ – which is known for having a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan – claims Kim Kardashian is still trying to save her marriage.

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

The outlet reports that Kardashian had been wanting to take a “family trip” with West since before his cringeworthy presidential bid. She hoped the trip would bring them back together before their marriage was past the point of no return.

I’m skeptical either of those narratives tells the whole story.

What If It’s All for Ratings?

Although I’d genuinely like to believe this is a harrowing time for the family – and certainly, divorce is terrible for everyone involved – we have to consider another possibility.

This is the Kardashians we are talking about.

What if Kim is setting the stage for another storyline for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians?”

We already suspect that her sister Khloe may have faked an entire season of baby daddy drama for ratings.

Would it be that far-fetched to imagine Kim doing the same?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.